Rutland Regional Medical Center has been strained by the recent increase in COVID cases in Rutland County, but officials are hoping to maintain their level of service with the cooperation of the community they serve.
Claudio Fort, president and CEO of the medical center, said on Monday administrators and employees were taking a number of steps to prevent the spread of the virus.
“But the real message, the real answer to that question is, we can’t do it alone. We need the community’s help to help us manage this COVID surge,” he said.
Fort stressed that COVID “isn’t over yet.”
“As a matter of fact, we are in the most challenging period of the whole 20-month pandemic here in Vermont, here in Rutland County and here at RRMC. The hospital’s capacity is being strained. … Our message is, ‘Please be safe with the coming holidays,’” he said.
Fort said Rutland Regional, like some other Vermont hospitals, is having some of the highest number of COVID patients hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.
On Monday, the Vermont Department of Health’s COVID dashboard showed 235 new cases of COVID had been identified statewide, but Rutland County accounted for 40 of them. In the last two weeks, there have been 853 new cases in Rutland County. Chittenden County, which has generally had the highest numbers, accounted for 28 of the most recent cases and the two-week total was only slightly above Rutland County with 877 cases.
In other Vermont counties, only Franklin had approaching Rutland’s with 32 of the new cases and 508 from the last two weeks, according to the dashboard.
Dr. Rick Hildebrant, chief medical information officer for Rutland Regional Medical Center, said he didn’t think there were any definitive answers about why Rutland County was being hit harder than other Vermont counties.
The Vermont Department of Health’s vaccination dashboard shows that 81% of Rutland County’s population has gotten at least one vaccination and 75% are completely vaccinated but Hildebrant said he would encourage more of the county’s residents to get their booster shots.
“When you look across other areas, other countries and places where they’ve rolled out boosters, that’s been the single most influential thing to drop the rate of transmission,” he said.
While many Vermonters have gotten vaccinated, some got their dose or doses almost a year ago. While boosters are effective in preventing the spread of the virus, Hildebrant said people should also remember about 80% of the people with COVID who require hospitalization, or some of the most serious cases, have not been vaccinated.
After Vermont declared a state of emergency, Gov. Phil Scott suspended all elective surgeries and procedures. Since that suspension was lifted, Rutland Regional is “nearly full” on an “almost consistent basis,” Fort said.
The hospital, and the tertiary care centers that work with Rutland Regional, have seen very limited availability for intensive care unit, or ICU, beds as well.
“Even without the COVID patients, we’ve been running 90% occupancy. So that’s why, when you have COVID in-patients on top of it, we’re managing it hour by hour,” Fort said.
Hildebrant said this challenge was also felt by others in health care like the local express care centers and nursing homes. He urges patients, especially those who have symptomatic COVID, to get treatment when they need it.
“The volume of patients needing health care right now is just super high and sustained. It’s not super high for a week or a few days, it’s been weeks now,” he said.
The challenge is exacerbated by the staffing challenges, Hildebrant added.
But Fort said some patients, especially those coming from routine treatment, may have to wait longer to be seen than they might be used to when they visit the Rutland hospital.
Fort said there are no plans to postpone elective procedures again. He said most patients who come in for an elective surgery or procedure go home the same day so making that change wouldn’t be likely to free up the beds that are in short supply.
One way patients can help would be to schedule COVID tests through the state, rather than going to the emergency department to request a test for the virus.
Days from Thanksgiving, Hildebrant said the most important piece of advice he would give is that anyone who has any kind of symptoms that could be COVID should not go to a holiday gathering.
“That is by far the worst thing that someone can do. If you have any kind of symptoms, whether you think it’s allergies or not, do not convene with your family. You do not want to get them ill and then have them spread it,” he said.
Hildebrant said people should also remember, even though he said it could be hard to say, that small, indoor, unmasked gatherings were a high-risk activity for people who have not been vaccinated.
“I would encourage people to embrace ‘Virtual Thanksgiving,’ I’ll tell you, I did that with my family over Christmas last year and my family loved it. They could watch my children open their presents. They felt as though they were right there with us. They didn’t have to drive several hours to get here. The same thing can be done around the Thanksgiving table as well,” he said.
Hildebrant also recommended the higher grade KN-95 masks for those who planned to do shopping on Black Friday, especially if they expected to be in a crowd.
Both Fort and Hildebrant recommended residents get their kids vaccinated as soon as possible now that vaccine shots are available for various age groups.
Visit healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine/getting-covid-19-vaccine for information about upcoming vaccine clinics.
