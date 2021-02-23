Officials at Rutland Regional Medical Center are encouraging area residents who are 70 or older to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as possible.
Appointments are available this week.
Vaccine clinics at the Holiday Inn are expected to start Wednesday.
Gerianne Smart, a spokeswoman for the Rutland hospital, said with the greater space available to provide vaccine doses, there is capacity to provide more COVID protection.
However, the clinics are not “walk-in” clinics. The vaccine is allocated to Rutland Regional, and staff must prepare a limited number of doses based on the expected number of patients. As a result, patients must make an appointment.
While people are being encouraged to fill the open spots, they are reminded those appointments must be made through the Vermont Department of Health.
Smart pointed out the more quickly the 70-and-older group is vaccinated, the faster the state will be able to make shots available to the next group.
For more information about scheduling a vaccination, visit healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine/getting-covid-19-vaccine
A call center to help Vermonters make an appointment can be reached at 855-722-7878.
The call center hours are Monday through Friday, from 8:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.