There are myths and misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines that persist, like the idea that people who have been vaccinated are just as likely to spread the disease and that having a case of COVID is an effective way to inoculate a patient from getting it again, but Dr. Rick Hildebrant, director of hospital medicine and chief medical information officer for Rutland Regional Medical Center, said the vaccines are still the best way to end the pandemic.
Hildebrant said Friday he understands why people are confused about whether the vaccinated can pass COVID to others because scientists who work in a laboratory, or “bench scientists,” take great pains to make sure their statements are “accurate and truthful.”
“Bench scientists who have studied COVID know that, of course, it is possible to spread COVID even with vaccination, even with booster shots, even with the strictest of protocols. It’s just very unlikely. It’s very rare,” he said.
People who are vaccinated, who have gotten a booster shot if it’s appropriate, and who are wearing the right personal protective equipment are exceedingly less likely to contract and spread COVID, according to Hildebrant.
“The overwhelming number of cases that we are currently seeing here in Rutland, Vermont, are people who catch COVID, who contract COVID, from those who are unvaccinated,” he said.
Hildebrant had been asked to respond to an article on the subject that appeared in The Atlantic about two weeks ago written by Dr. Craig Spencer, an emergency-medicine physician and director of global health in emergency medicine at New York Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center.
While Hildebrant said it’s complicated to explain “how contagious something is,” he added that when someone contracts a virus, the virus grows in the mucus membranes, in the mouth, nose and lungs. In a vaccinated person, antibodies will be formed by the immune system and stop the spread of the virus.
But while that response can happen quickly for some people, others may get a mild case because they have an impaired immune system or they got the vaccine months ago. The antibodies are there but the virus “has a chance to get a foothold.”
Those people can spread COVID but Hildebrant said the amount of virus in their cough or the air they breathe is low, which is in contrast to the amount of virus that can be spread by someone who has not been vaccinated.
Establishing that a person who has developed “natural immunity” to COVID is not as protected as someone who has had COVID and who has been vaccinated is hard to study. Hildebrant pointed out researchers are not going to risk exposing patients to COVID.
“While getting exposed to COVID and having the COVID infection certainly does confer some level of immunity, we know that if you get a vaccine after having COVID, you are far less likely to get COVID again,” he said.
Hildebrant added this protection also extends to a person’s loved ones because the person vaccinated after getting the virus is also less likely to spread it.
With the Pfizer vaccine boosters already available, Hildebrant explained their value in preventing the spread of COVID.
“As with all infections and all vaccines, after a period of time, when your immune system is not exposed to that disease, there’s less white blood cells that are making antibodies. The immune cells, well the plasma cells, that make antibodies against that infection, they’re still in your blood. They stay around in your blood for years but there’s less of them,” he said.
A vaccinated person is still less likely to get severe symptoms that need hospital care or die but after six months, the chances are greater of catching COVID.
Vaccinations are generally intended to prevent the worst cases and the risk of death but Hildebrant said that because of the pandemic, health care providers want to do as much as possible to avoid patients having even a more mild case of COVID.
Hildebrant used an analogy that compared these anti-COVID measures to a car. He said cars had many safety measures that were standard but even if a driver’s car is well-equipped, any Vermonter knows not to drive in a blizzard without snow tires.
The booster, in this analogy, is the need to replace snow tires every few years once they become worn out. There is still some protection from well-used snow tires but they’re not as effective as a new set during a challenging winter.
With the end of the year approaching, Hildebrant said residents should not forget that they should also consider a flu shot as well to keep themselves healthy.
For information on scheduling a booster shot, eligible Vermonters can visit the Vermont Health Department website at healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine/getting-covid-19-vaccine online.
According to the Vermont COVID dashboard, there were 283 new COVID cases on Thursday in Vermont and 32 people were hospitalized. The state has seen 332 deaths over the course of the pandemic.
The vaccine dashboard showed 88.4% of eligible Vermonters had gotten at least one vaccine shot and 79.1% are fully vaccinated.
