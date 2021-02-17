Staff at Rutland Regional Medical Center are updating the community health needs assessment and developing implementation strategies to address those needs with the help of the members of Project VISION, according to Jamie Bentley, community impact coordinator for the community health team at the hospital.
The assessment is required by the federal government to be updated every 3 years as part of the Affordable Care Act. Bentley said the assessment helps identify the most important needs in the area, with the 2018 assessment rating housing, supporting the aging community, mental health and child care and parenting, as the four greatest priorities.
They remain “significant areas of needs within our county,” Bentley told Project VISION members Thursday.
The pandemic has exacerbated those needs, Bentley added.
As part of this year’s assessment, which is scheduled to be completed by September, area residents, including the community leaders at Project VISION, are being asked to help develop methods to address those needs.
Bentley said the VISION health committee used information collected from a “key informant community health needs assessment survey” to “dive a little deeper” into the priority areas during January’s VISION meeting. As an example, Bentley said there was discussion about what barriers might keep a Rutland County resident from using the services, like those available at the Rutland County Homeless Prevention Center, that assist with housing.
At March’s meeting, Bentley said, she plans to have the whole membership, and not just the health committee, take on the same exercise.
The discussion will be split into four groups to look at all the priorities. Bentley said she hoped there would be similar attendance, but noted the meeting last week with about 90 people in attendance, was likely unusually large because people wanted to see off Project VISION’s leader, Cmdr. Matt Prouty of the Rutland City Police Department.
Prouty’s last day with the police department will be April 1, and he is expected to be away for part of March.
On Tuesday, Bentley said she is not expecting a survey of the entire community during this round of the community needs health assessment because of the “time and resources it takes to do.”
The assessment can generally be broken down into the report that looks at ways to try to make improvements in the priority areas, and the survey that helps identify what the community needs and how important each need is to residents.
This year, however, the priorities will remain the same, so most of the work will be looking at the effectiveness of the various strategies that are in place and whether they should continue or be modified to meet the changes that develop in any community.
“There’s still other steps in the process. This is just one step, but its sort of trying to get down to, ‘What are the strategies that we’re going to implement to address the priority areas,’” she said.
When the latest assessment is complete, there will be a report available to the public.
