To assist with thorough testing around the recent COVID-19 outbreak, linked to a private party at the Summit Lodge at Killington on Aug. 19, the Vermont Department of Health has asked Rutland Regional to open their testing facility today, Thursday and Friday.
The testing at Rutland Regional is in addition to the Vermont Department of Health’s pop-up test clinic scheduled for today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rutland County Office of Local Health in the Asa Bloomer Building.
Registration is required for the testing at the Bloomer building.
The testing site at Rutland Regional will be at the hospital, 160 Allen Street in the upper lot. A release from the hospital said those seeking testing should look for signs at the hospital campus to direct them to the testing location.
The testing today and Thursday will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m.
To schedule a testing time, call 747-1880. Unscheduled testing will be accommodated but will extend wait times.
An order from a doctor is not necessary to get tested at RRMC, but it will expedite the process.
On Monday, the health department said 14 cases of COVID had been connected to the party at the Summit, either among attendees or their close contacts.
Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the health department, said the staff at the Summit had followed state-issued protocols in hosting the event.
