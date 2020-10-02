Rutland Regional Medical Center announced on Thursday its Housing for Health fundraising campaign, which has a goal of raising $150,000 for a housing project on Woodstock Avenue.
Funds raised will support a nine-unit, multi-family transitional housing project designed to help people out of homelessness and into permanent housing.
Traci Moore, senior director of development and community relations at the Rutland Health Foundation, said in order to meet the “very quick turnaround” goal of raising $150,000 by the end of the year, a plan had been made that includes methods like mass mailings and direct solicitations.
Hosting an event is not expected because of the pandemic, she added.
“We will rely on some grass-roots fundraising, and we have put together a team of volunteers in the community who will help us over the course of the next couple of months to raise these funds,” Moore said.
The Homeless Prevention Center, Rutland Mental Health Services and BROC Community Action in Southwestern Vermont have all agreed to partner on this critical project.
Kevin Loso, executive director at the Rutland Housing Authority, called the project “particularly important” because the pandemic “has created a sense of urgency for safe and affordable housing options that can accommodate social distancing and help to reduce the spread of the virus in our community.
For more information about campaign, call the Rutland Health Foundation at 747-3634, or go to www.rrmc.org to make a donation online.
The fundraising effort is being done in partnership with the Rutland Housing Authority, and its nonprofit affiliate, Housing Initiatives Inc.
