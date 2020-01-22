MONTPELIER — Nonprofits that buy land to preserve said a rule change for the state’s clean water loan fund will save them money and vastly improve their ability to acquire property.
For decades, only municipalities could tap the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, said Terisa Thomas, water infrastructure finance director for the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). Cities and towns could borrow money from the fund to use primarily on wastewater projects and be subjected to low or nonexistent interest rates.
Now, nonprofits such as the Vermont Land Trust (VLT), and The Trust for Public Land (TPL), can apply to the fund for help in acquiring land, or completing projects, in situations where doing so would improve or protect water quality.
“It’s not an understatement to call this a game-changer,” said Siobhan Smith, executive vice president of the Vermont Land Trust, in an interview Wednesday.
Groups like the Vermont Land Trust and the Trust for Public Land will use private funds and donations to buy land, or land easements, for conservation, then turn that land or easements over to a public entity, such as the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, or the Green Mountain and Finger Lakes National Forest.
Between the two Trust organizations, they’ve tapped the revolving loan fund for $11 million, conserving 10,971 acres with three purchases. The Vermont Land Trust used it to conserve 6,641 acres on either side of Route 12 through Worcester and Elmore, while the Trust for Public Land used revolving loan funds to secure “Rolston Rest,” a 2,562-acre parcel in Chittenden, Killington and Mendon, plus the “Hunger Mountain Headwaters,” a 1,768-acre property in Middlesex and Worcester.
Smith said it’s often the case that a trust is awaiting federal funding for these purchases, but it can take several years for those dollars to be released, even after they’re promised. Many landowners can’t wait that long, or don’t want to wait, and so the trust has to secure money in the meantime. This means taking on risk, as well as paying 5% to 7% interest rates to financial institutions.
Thomas said the interest rates on the Clean Water State Revolving Fund are at 1% for nonprofits, saving them significant amounts of money they can direct towards conservation efforts.
She said in 2014, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) allowed for the Vermont to change its Clean Water State Revolving Fund rules, but it wasn’t until 2018, with the Legislature passing Act 185, that Vermont did so.
She said it took time for the change to happen because many had concerns about the fund being depleted and other potential issues.
Thomas said the Clean Water State Revolving Fund has about $100 million in it, which is extremely high for a state the size of Vermont. Several safeguards were put in place as well. Only about $20 million can be lent out to nonprofits at a time, and projects need the support of the municipalities they’re in, are among them.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.