A local woman who has spent her career helping those in need has been recognized for her service by the governor.
Sharon Russell, executive director of Open Door Mission in Rutland City, was recently honored through Gov. Phil Scott’s “ray of kindness” initiative, which he announced before the holidays alongside encouraging Vermonters to go all-out with their holiday lights this year, an effort to boost people’s morale after nine months of living through the global pandemic.
“From what I understand, somebody in the community recognized me for the work I’ve done over the years and put my name in front of the governor,” said Russell on Wednesday. “I think there’s a number of people he picked — I really don’t know much about it.”
She suspects newly sworn-in state senator, Joshua Terenzini, R-Rutland, nominated her. Russell is a member of the Rutland Town Select Board, where Terenzini served as chairman until recently.
“While I can’t confirm or deny that I know who nominated Sharon for this prestigious recognition, I can’t thank Gov. Scott enough for issuing this recognition which highlights Sharon’s tremendous service to our community,” said Terenzini on Wednesday. “Sharon Russell is at the heart of what’s good about Rutland County.”
Russell said she received the document honoring her in the mail.
“I greatly appreciate it, don’t misunderstand me, I truly do, but I have to tell you, no facility this large that’s run for this many years is done by one person,” she said. “I have an excellent staff, and my priorities have always been, and what John Cassarino before me taught, is that you need people that are compassionate. And I have a staff, each and every one is compassionate.”
Cassarino, a former Rutland City mayor, ran the Mission prior to Russell taking over. She’d been the assistant director under his tenure and had worked in various social service-related jobs prior. Russell said she has been at the Mission, a homeless shelter and food pantry, for close to 30 years.
“We were the original veterans shelter in the state,” she said. “And I’ve had several places from all over the country that have called for information on how we operate our veterans shelter, so for that I’m proud of us, not just myself.
She said to be in her line of work, one has to love what they do.
“If you get up in the morning and you don’t want to go to work you shouldn’t be doing a job like this,” she said.
Cassarino’s example has informed how she runs things at the Mission, she said.
“He was a wealth of knowledge. He went on the streets of New York as a homeless person to see what homeless people face, and I think he also went to D.C. for the same thing, to see, so he brought back a wealth of knowledge, and after John left we started the veterans program, so each of us put our heart and soul into this,” she said. “John did it because he cared, I hope that I did it because I care. I get a lot of out of it. I get a lot more out of it than I put into it, I’ll tell you.”
She credits her upbringing with her current values. Russell said her mother died when she was 17 and her father was helped by those in the neighborhood.
“I grew up in the lower section of Rutland,” she said. “I call it Happy Valley, some people call it The Gut. I didn’t realize that we weren’t wealthy by any means down there until I got into high school and realized, wow, I guess I came from one of the poorer sections of town, but in my heart of hearts it certainly was the wealthiest part of town, because we didn’t have a lot of money down in Happy Valley, most of us were Italian, some were Irish, but we all ate well — in fact, sometimes too well — you could go to any house on the street and somebody wanted to feed you.”
She said one of the more rewarding parts of working for the Mission has been helping people with drug addictions. Some have come to the Mission only to come back as an employee, having gone into recovery and getting their lives back in order. She said the Mission is more flexible than state-sponsored entities, and it’s allowed the staff there to help when others couldn’t.
