A rusty frame will take the town’s most heavily used fire truck off the road by summer, while its replacement won’t be in for a few months after that.
The Select Board voted Tuesday to purchase a Rosenbauer firetruck from Specialty Vehicles Inc., pending a review of the contract by the town’s attorney.
The truck will cost the town about $670,000, with 90% of the cost being paid up front, which will get the town a $22,000 discount.
The Select Board will take most of this from the firetruck depreciation account, leaving about $100,000 in the account for emergencies, while obtaining the balance from another account.
The new truck will replace Engine 3.
Select Board Chairman Joshua Terenzini said that during the summer the town learned this would be the last year the truck could pass state inspection, given the rust damage to the vehicle’s frame. The truck is 22 years old and according to the town’s replacement schedule wasn’t set to be swapped out for another two or three years.
He said Fire Chief Chris Clark worked quickly with the department’s firetruck replacement committee and the board’s fire department committee to seek bid proposals for a new vehicle.
At the meeting, Clark said the proposal from Specialty Vehicles Inc. met all the town’s specifications. Some bids were rejected because they didn’t meet the town’s specifications.
“Roughly 40% of Rutland Town’s fire department 911 calls are for automobile accidents,” Terenzini said, adding that he believes this is because both routes 7 and 4 run through it.
Engine 3, because it holds most of the town’s extraction equipment and can spray foam onto burning vehicles, is the engine that’s sent to all vehicle crashes, in addition to most other calls.
“The argument can be made that this truck is utilized just as much if not more than any other truck in our fleet due to the sheer volume of calls we get for car accidents,” he said.
The engine will have to be inspected again in June, meanwhile it’ll be over a year before the new truck is in service.
Joseph Bevilacqua, of Specialty Vehicles Inc., said many people don’t realize how customizable firetrucks are and that the town did a good job of making its needs clear. He said it takes about 395 days from when a contract is signed to deliver a truck. At the 365-day mark, the buyers typically travel to where it’s being built for a final inspection that leaves the company with enough time to address anything that was missed.
“You’re really looking at 14 or 15 months, maybe 16, before the thing is sitting in the station ready to respond to calls,” he said.
Clark said the department will figure out a way to transfer the vehicle crash equipment from Engine 3 to another truck while the town awaits the new engine. He doesn’t think this will be a problem, but the details haven’t yet been worked out. He said the department was waiting to see whether it would get the new truck or not.
Terenzini said that because this throws the truck replacement schedule off a bit, some board members were thinking about increasing the annual amount put into the replacement fund. Right now Rutland Town taxpayers put about $156,000 per year into the fund. Terenzini said this has allowed the town to get what it needs in a timely manner without having to borrow money or raise taxes.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
