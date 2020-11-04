After Tuesday’s election, the two elected officials representing the Rutland-2 is solidly Republican.
Four candidates ran for the two seats representing Wallingford, West Rutland, Clarendon, Proctor and the eastern side of Tinmouth, Incumbent Tom Burditt got 2,409 votes and newcomer Arthur Peterson got 2,184.
The Democratic candidates, Dave Potter, an incumbent, got 2,139 and newcomer Ken Fredette got 1,845 votes.
Potter, 76, is an Air Force veteran who had been in the Legislature for 16 years after returning as a teacher at Rutland High School.
Potter said there were clear differences in the candidates running this year.
“In some ways, Trump, diversity and climate change were all on the ballot for all four candidates. I’ve had 16 great years in the Vermont statehouse and am certainly very grateful for that opportunity,” he said.
Potter wished Peterson “all the very best in his new job.”
Burditt, 64, said he was happy to have gotten such strong voter support to be the top vote-getter among four candidates and to win his sixth term in the House.
“I was a bit taken aback. A bit surprised,” he said.
Burditt said he was concerned that voters were ready to move on and seek a change. He said it’s hard to tell how much voter support exists. But he also noted that voters must have been seeking a change by electing Peterson over Potter.
Peterson said he was pleased to be elected and that he had supporters from the voters in his area but also noted that he considers Potter a friend as well as a neighbor.
“He put in many great years for the district and it needs to be recognized as such,” he said.
Peterson said he’s more of a conservative than Potter, and residents may find that he may vote in a different way than his predecessor because they have different beliefs, but he said he didn’t expect the change from one Democrat and one Republican representing Rutland-2 to two Republicans would make things very different.
Burditt said he hoped to return to the House Judiciary Committee, where he is the ranking member, when he returns to Montpelier. He said he and Chairwoman Maxine Grad, a Democrat from Central Vermont, work together well. He said he considers her a friend.
Fredette pointed out that his loss Tuesday was the first-time he ran for the House of Representatives. He said it was “disappointing” but said he “didn’t have a whole lot to say about it.”
Fredette said he had spoken with friends about the campaign and joked that it was either “third time’s the charm or three strikes and you’re out.”
He said Wednesday was probably a difficult time to talk about his future in politics but added, “that would probably come under the heading of some people never learn.”
“The people have spoken and that’s fine. Time to move on. I wish everybody well,” he said.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.