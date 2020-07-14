Lopi LaRoe’s second mural in Rutland City is also the largest one she’s ever done.
“This one is going to take me two weeks of painting every day for six to eight hours a day,” she said Tuesday after spending several hours high up on a scissor lift, paint roller in hand.
“It’s a lot of work, and I’ve been getting up early because of the heat. That wall is in the shade from dawn until 1 p.m., and so I’ve been getting over there at 6 a.m. and painting until 1,” she said.
Titled “We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest Until it Comes,” the mural is 60-feet high at its tallest point and it is painted on the back wall of the former Strand Theater overlooking Center Street Marketplace Park. The title is from a song composed by Dr. Bernice Johnson Reagon, founding member of Sweet Honey in the Rock and inspired by Ella Josephine Baker, a civil rights leader and mentor with the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee.
LaRoe, who as an artist goes by LMNOPI, moved to Rutland City two years ago from Brooklyn, New York. Her first mural was of Greta Thunberg, a young Swedish climate activist, which she painted on the Vermont Farmers Food Center. It wasn’t long after she moved there that she met Mark Foley, of MFK Properties. Many of his buildings host murals, and he’s the owner of the building where LaRoe’s latest creation is taking shape.
She said she contacted Foley after the death of George Floyd, who died in the custody of Minneapolis police in late March. Floyd’s death sparked a wave of protests across the country and calls for police reform.
LaRoe said she’s grateful to those supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, and who’ve helped make this mural a reality.
“I’ve heard from young Black kids and people of color in this town that they do experience intense racism on an individual level,” she said. “Girls in school get made fun of for their hair or different things, and so I wanted to create an image larger than life, literally huge, of a beautiful young Black girl that would make them feel seen and valued.”
The mural’s central feature is a young Black girl’s face set next to a sunflower, the petals of which are blowing off. Written on the petals are words LaRoe would like to see applied to Black lives.
“People talk about Black Lives Matter but that’s just the bare minimum; can we do more than matter? Can we be trusted, can Black lives be protected, can they be valued and cherished and nourished and nurtured and respected?” she said.
Foley said Tuesday he was excited about the project when LaRoe pitched it to him. The size of it was hard to grasp at first, but once he saw the beginning of it, it was hard to imagine it being any other way.
“This one is certainly striking in terms of how it grabs you,” Foley said.
Several of Rutland’s prominent murals can be found on MFK Properties buildings.
“I’m not an artist at all, but I feel like public art and art in general is something that is really crucial to a community, so from my perspective having the ability to host those is wonderful,” said Foley. “I’m involved with the sculpture trail with GMP and the Carving Studio, so it’s one way I believe that Rutland will continue to thrive and become better is by embracing art.”
LaRoe said she’s done most of this mural using a roller with some paintbrush for the finer details. Once this project is done and her arms have had some time to rest, she plans on painting a mural in Ithaca, New York, on a recycling center.
“I’m painting a young farmer’s face, a woman, with paper flying in the air and turning into leaves,” she said. “It’s going to be a theme of environmentalism and recycling.”
LaRoe said she’s primarily an activist.
“That’s why I make art, to amplify messages of equality and environmentalism, and I do a lot of work around indigenous sovereignty and racial equity,” she said.
While she’s headed to work in Ithaca next, she wants to paint more murals around Vermont and to mentor some young artists.
She said the mural should be finished this week. A gathering, featuring COVID-19 safety precautions, will be held at 6 p.m. Monday by the mural in the park.
