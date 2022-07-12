At a ceremony at the Rutland Southern Vermont Regional Airport on Sunday, Major Annalise Baumer was given command of the Vermont Army National Guard’s 572nd Brigade, becoming the first woman to command the unit.
The 572nd also has been marking its 100th anniversary.
During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Nathan Speanburg, who had been in command of the 572nd for three years, transferred command to Baumer who had previously served in the unit as first operations officer and executive officer for the battalion. She spent about two years with the 572nd.
Previous leadership positions with the National Guard include being a platoon leader and then a commander for what is now Bravo company, a subordinate unit with the battalion, which is based in Vergennes.
In a statement, Col. Leonard J. Poirier, commander of the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) called Baumer “the most capable and qualified officer to command the 572nd Engineer Battalion.”
“Her combat proven leadership, engineer specific and general military experience led to her selection for command and will enable her and the Battalion to be successful in the coming years,” Poirier said.
Baumer said Friday she had two meetings with Speanburg for what is called a “battle hand-off” and noted, “Honestly, it did feel like going home since I was there previously for two years.”
“There is a level of comfort and, I guess, familiarity if you will. It is exciting,” she said.
Asked whether she may be an inspiration, as the first female commander of the 572nd, for the next generation of women in the military, Baumer said she hopes to be.
Baumer said she had known Speanburg since 2011 and called him a “strong leader” who had to respond to a number of challenges including the pandemic and the deployment of a number of members of the 572nd to various areas of the world. She also served as his executive officer.
Baumer is originally from Minnesota, but has lived in Vermont since 2003, when she joined the Vermont National Guard.
She pointed out her father was on active duty with the U.S. Air Force and she was born in Germany at the Hahn Air Base just outside of Frankfurt.
Baumer said she originally enlisted in the military in 1988 to participate in the biathlon through an army sports program. She said there was a cohort who enlisted in the Minnesota National Guard to participate in biathlon and for her, the army was a way to pay for college.
After college, she wasn’t planning to remain in the military, but she said while she was in Vermont, she was stationed at the Army Mountain Warfare school as a specialist and worked with a non-commissioned officer, Neil Roberts, who encouraged her to consider applying to Officer Candidate School.
“I concurrently had a full-time job as a technician in the accounting department at state headquarters and I liked it. That was kind of like my first job out of college, I guess, if you will. And I liked it a lot so I thought, ‘Well, if I’m gonna continue, I might as well be an officer,’” she said. Baumer has a bachelor’s degree in biology and master’s degrees in business and government. She’s an engineer officer in the National Guard. “So the engineering field in the military is not exactly the same as it is in the civilian sector, meaning in the civilian sector. Obviously, there’s mechanical engineers, civil engineers, electrical engineers, that sort of thing. The army is obviously a combat formation so we really kind of tailor it to those skill sets but we do have skill sets which are more civil-related, meaning bridge-builders, road-builders, we have what we call vertical engineers so they build structures, buildings, that kind of thing. … That’s my skill set in the army, it kind of combines both the combat and then the construction side, if you will,” she said.
The 572nd is an engineer battalion, with two combat engineer formations. Baumer said during a deployment, they may be called on to create a road, that she pointed out wasn’t the kind of asphalt road many people use daily but what could be more of a “loose combat trail to get a Humvee through” or breach a minefield to eliminate improvised explosive devices.
The battalion also has Charlie and Delta unit, the two out-of-state formations, one in Connecticut and one in Colorado. A battalion has about 500 members and a brigade has about 4,000 members.
Baumer said elements out of every supporting company did deploy, some whole units and some just a platoon or an echelon of one of the companies. There are a handful that are still deployed in the theater. Baumer said that was because they liked it and volunteered to remain in theater for another tour.
For now, the 572nd will be responding to the end of deployments in three different areas of the globe.
“I think the challenge for us moving forward is to get everybody back together, reconsolidate. A deployment is difficult. It’s difficult for the soldier, it’s difficult for the family. It’s hard to be away, it’s hard to have your loved one away,” she said.
Baumer was deployed in Iraq in 2007 and 2008 and only recently returned from Kosovo. She said she was grateful to her husband, who took care of their 6-year-old daughter, and said she included herself as one of the soldiers who needs to focus on “resetting and getting back to normal.”
An article published by the Vermont National Guard’s public affairs office in October to mark the 100th anniversary of the 572nd said it had been headquartered in Rutland since 1921.
In the article, Major General Greg Knight, adjutant general, Vermont National Guard, called 100 years “a significant milestone which underscores the long history not only of this unit, but of the National Guard here in Vermont, serving Vermonters and the country.”
“The 572nd BEB plays an important role not only for the brigade, but also for the state as our largest formation of engineers, ready to respond in the event of a natural disaster,” Knight said.
Originally designated an infantry battalion, the 572nd was an armored battalion for more than 30 years, from 1959 to 1993, became a special troops battalion, known as the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) in 2007 and assumed their current mission as the brigade engineer battalion in 2016.
