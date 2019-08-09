A three-year contract has been reached between the city and members of the Rutland City Police Department that will see department staff members get raises of 50 to 75 cents an hour, but will require greater health insurance contributions
Mayor David Allaire announced during Thursday’s monthly meeting of Project VISION that the new contract had been ratified by the police officer’s union and approved by the Board of Aldermen. The aldermen supported the new contract at its Monday meeting.
The contract is retroactive to 2018 and runs through 2021.
City Attorney Matt Bloomer said negotiations were primarily conducted by himself, Allaire, Judy Frazier — who is the administrative assistant to Bloomer and Allaire — and Police Chief Brian Kilcullen.
Bloomer said negotiations started a little later than usual for the most recent contract because the city police had changed unions to become members of the New England Police Benevolent Association.
Changes to the contract were reached in two stages. An agreement went into effect in January that included changes to the way new officers are hired. The agreement grants two consecutive days off for bereavement leave to a K-9 handler immediately after the death of a K-9 unit if the dog is active in the department.
Bloomer called the new contract a “fair compromise for both groups.”
“We negotiated from September to July, so almost a year’s time. We really got to understand each side’s positions and what they were trying to accomplish. I think this, like almost every non-arbitrated collective bargaining agreement, is a good mix of things for both groups,” he said.
Because the wage increases in the contract were not in place at the end of the last contract in June 2018, staff at the police department, which includes officers, clerks and dispatchers, did not receive raises last year.
But under the new contract, the raises are retroactive and staff will receive pay for about the past 11 months.
Bloomer said the union had requested an increase of 50 cents an hour for non-sworn employees like the property and records clerks and dispatchers, and 75 cents an hour for the sworn officers such as uniformed police and detectives.
The new contract adds another tier to the police department for wage increases. The city had previously had a specific tier for those who had been with the department for five or 10 years but a new tier for officers who have been with the department for 15 years seemed consistent with other police departments in Vermont, Bloomer said.
Another change to the tiers is the pay for new officers. Bloomer said the city had been hiring officers who still needed to attend the police academy and become certified but were being paid the same as a certified officer.
“This creates a slightly lower rate that, before they’re certified and they can’t really do all the normal duties that a normal certified officer can do, they will receive this amount that’s about $3 or $4 less an hour than a certified officer would make. …. That potentially is a significant savings for the city because a lot of the people that we’re recruiting now have not gone through the police academy yet,” he said.
For health insurance under the new contract, employees will go from paying 15% for their Blue Cross/Blue Shield coverage to 20% by 2021.
However, the city will go from contributing 11.92% to the city pension to 13.05% by 2020. Also, employees will increase their contribution from the current rate of 7.08% to 10% by 2020.
Under previous contracts, an officer could collect the full value of unused sick time upon retirement and 50% of the value if the officer left before 20 years with the department but could keep some of that value if they were fired for “just cause.” Under the new contract, a staff member terminated for “just cause” forfeits all that value.
Officer Jeffrey Warfle, the union representative for the Rutland City Police Department, could not be reached before deadline Thursday.
