Brian Kilcullen, the chief of the Rutland City Police Department, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and expects to be out of the office until Monday.
The Rutland department is one of the largest municipal departments in Vermont.
On Thursday, Kilcullen said on Friday, the last day he was at the police station, he developed a slight cough during the day and later in the afternoon started to have symptoms which he thought might be the onset of the flu.
The chills, aches and sweating he felt on Friday started to subside on Saturday but on Sunday, he realized another symptom had been added to the list.
“Up to that point, I thought I might be developing the flu, but once I realized I couldn’t smell, that was sort of a telltale sign that it was more likely COVID,” he said.
On Monday, Kilcullen was tested and the COVID suspicion was confirmed, he said.
He pointed out that he had been vaccinated in January. He recorded a video about getting his shots for Rutland Regional Medical Center. The video can be seen at bit.ly/KilcullenCOVID online.
Kilcullen said he was pleased that if he were going to test positive for COVID, it happened after he had been fully vaccinated for more than eight months.
“I suppose had I not been vaccinated, the symptoms might have been more severe. I had no real respiratory-type issues so it was fortunate,” he said.
As of Thursday, Kilcullen said, he is “pretty much symptom free” except for still being unable to smell.
He said he received infusion therapy with Regeneron, a treatment that uses two types of monoclonal antibodies to block the virus from entering one’s cells, on Wednesday.
Mayor David Allaire said Kilcullen had met with him and his executive assistant, Judy Frazier, on Friday for about 30 to 45 minutes But he said he and Frazier had been tested this week and the results were negative for COVID.
Allaire said Kilcullen shared his diagnosis on Monday. He said he got in touch with city health officer Mike Brookman who recommended testing for those who had been in close contact with the chief.
No other city employees have tested positive for COVID to Allaire’s knowledge, he said.
At the department, Kilcullen said he followed the standard protocol for someone who has tested positive for COVID — self-quarantining — which he expects to continue through Monday.
“Assuming I remain symptom free, I should be able to return to work on Tuesday,” he said.
He said he was confident the department was in good hands being guided this week by Cmdrs. David LaChance and Sam Delpha.
Kilcullen said he’s been able to participate in some meetings remotely during the past few days.
Kilcullen said he doesn’t know where he might have been exposed to COVID but he is cooperating with a contact tracer from the Vermont Department of Health to help reduce the possibility of spreading the virus.
He said he’s not aware of any other officers in the department who have developed symptoms from the time when he was last at the station.
During the pandemic, Kilcullen said, only a handful of officers at the police department have tested positive for COVID.
“We clearly, absolutely had some exposure to individuals who were COVID positive and our officers but in some cases, they did not develop COVID but there have been other incidents where our officers may have been exposed through family members, unrelated to their jobs here, but obviously it impacts our operation,” he said.
Staffing has been an issue at Rutland, as well as other departments across Vermont and the country but Kilcullen said the Rutland department has been able to maintain the level of service they have been providing the city.
“Officers have really stepped up and have continued to provide the level of service to the community that the community deserves,” he said.
Allaire also called the number of COVID cases among city employees during the pandemic a “handful.”
“It’s pretty rare. There has been quite a few close contacts and we have quarantined those folks until we could get a negative test back but overall, through the pandemic, we have been pretty lucky. We’ve been spared,” he said.
Kilcullen said he does not believe anyone in his personal circle of family of friends has gotten the virus from him.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
