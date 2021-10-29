The city has reached an agreement with about 50 people working for the Rutland City Police Department, which includes changes that are expected to help in the search for new officers to join the police department.
Matt Bloomer, the city attorney, estimated about 40 people are directly affected by the new contract, including sworn officers, dispatchers and an evidence technician, but said others would be affected in some way or other by the new contract.
Officer Rick Caravaggio, of the Rutland City Police Department, said he believed the two sides were in agreement and expected the contract to be finalized, possibly as early as today.
“I think for the most part, we’re happy with it. There’s some good building blocks for us to build on in the future, really trying to address some of the critical issues we’re facing in the department, particularly around staffing, recruitment (and) retention,” he said.
While Caravaggio, who is the union president, said he understood police departments everywhere were finding it challenging to recruit new officers, he said the problem in Rutland is “reaching a level where we really need to take some steps.”
Bloomer said the “parties have agreed and it’s really just lining up schedules to get the document signed and distributed.”
During the negotiations, Bloomer said city officials and police department representatives recognized that 2021 is a “unique time for law enforcement.” Police departments across Vermont and the United States are understaffed.
“I think it’s fair to say that there’s a staffing crisis in just about every department that we’re aware of in the state, that there’s several vacancies and that’s just putting more work on those that are in the departments,” Bloomer said.
One change was to adjust the wage scale from a six-step system, under which an employee may not reach the highest step until 15 years in, with an annual step. The Rutland City Police Department had annual increases for the first three years and then another increase after five years, 10 years and 15 years. Now the increases can come one year at a time over the 15-year period.
Bloomer said the new contract will make the city department more competitive with other police forces in Southern Vermont and across the state.
Caravaggio said the officers are pleased the city agreed to pay them more for overtime if they are ordered to cover a shift more than once in a calendar month. They had been getting time and a half but will now be getting double time pay if that happens.
“Because of the staffing issues, our officers are working a little more, potentially involuntarily, we’re on call, more days we’re being ordered in more often. So it creates some additional pay .... It compensates the officers for some of the extra time they’re having to work when they would otherwise rather be home with their families and enjoying some personal time,” he said.
According to Bloomer, the new contract includes an increase for detectives who are on-call from one eighth of their normal pay to one-sixth of their normal pay.
For city officials, one of the most important changes is that the police department staff agreed to switch from the current health insurance plan, a comprehensive plan that allows member to go to some providers whether they’re in or out of the network to an exclusive provider organization that restricts most of the coverage to in-network providers from Blue Cross/Blue Shield.
“They do have, I think, something like 95% coverage in the state and it’s a national network too, so we don’t see it as a huge difference in the benefit that’s provided but there is some cost savings,” Bloomer said.
According to Bloomer, half of the city’s unions have agreed to make the switch.
Caravaggio said some of the changes in the contract might be reconsidered during the next round of contract negotiations, especially if the labor market is different.
“One of our goals going into it, particularly around the wage scale was to bring it up to a level that was competitive with other police agencies in the state as we’re looking to recruit more officers and make it a more attractive place for people both is this state and outside of the state to want to work, where they’ll feel they’ll be competitively compensated for this type of work. I think we accomplished that,” he said.
Bloomer also pointed out that while about 40 positions in the police department are union positions, some are currently open.
The Board of Aldermen approved the contract on Oct. 20. The union had already ratified the contract.
The contract will run retroactively beginning July 1 and continue through the end of June 2024.
