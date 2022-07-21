The Rutland City Police Department has hired three new officers since March, with one graduating from the police academy last week.
Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said there are aspects of Rutland that make it more attractive for those individuals who want a career in law enforcement.
“I’ll tell you the big selling point has been the supportive community we have here, and not (just) the community, but supportive elected officials in Rutland. As an example, one of the officers we just recruited, we started having conversations with him around the time the (Board of Aldermen) had approved the retention bonus. That really was a selling point because you don’t get that everywhere in Vermont. This candidate saw the supportive mayor, board, and community and that was really the selling point for this particular candidate,” Kilcullen said.
All of the new recruits are from out of state, although two of them have been in Vermont for a while.
Chad St. John, 24, is from New York, and graduated from the Vermont Police Academy on Friday.
Anthony Carapezza, 35, is from Connecticut and has lived in Vermont since 2019.
Alexander Root, from South Carolina, has lived in Vermont since last year.
Kilcullen said the department has used a national platform that would allow people from across the country to apply. The department has received a number of submitted applications through the process.
Kilcullen said St. John is going through post-basic training and will begin field training soon.
St. John was the first of the three hired graduates from the Level Three training. Carapezza, who was hired in May, has already gone through the Level Two academy training, and he’s expected to go through the next Level Three session, which starts in August.
Kilcullen said the department leaders are trying to hire recruits to coincide with the academy’s offerings. There are generally two Level Three and two Level Two sessions a year.
Root was an officer with the Norwich Police Department for a few months before resigning to join the Rutland department.
Kilcullen said the department has six vacancies to fill in a department that’s budgeted for 33 sworn officers.
The police chief said he’s hoping the hire of these three new officers is the start of a positive trend toward filling those vacancies.
He said the Rutland City Police Department is not willing to lower its standards to fill the positions.
“Although we’ve identified three qualified candidates this year, we continue to exclude quite a bit more than that,” he said.
Local colleges, such as the College of St. Joseph in Rutland and Southern Vermont College in Bennington, had supported local police departments indirectly by offering a criminal justice major that was available to students interested in a career in law enforcement.
Kilcullen said nothing has taken the place of those colleges, which closed in 2019, but he said a degree in criminal justice is not required to apply for a job as a police officer.
“More often than not, what makes someone a good candidate are their life experiences. That’s what we continue to look for,” he said.
Last year, Michael Schirling, who was then the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Public Safety, and Kilcullen agreed one of the challenges of the recruiting new officers was a growing concern among the public over issues of police use of force and bias. They both indicated it was getting harder to find people who wanted to be police officers.
Despite that, Rutland Cmdr. Greg Sheldon, who works closely with new recruits, said he’s generally hearing from recruits now what he has heard in the past.
“They want to help the community, they want to make the community better. … It’s a career that provides variety, it provides advancement and development and it’s a career that provides training,” he said.
Sheldon said they say they “want to be part of something bigger than themselves.”
Sheldon is the leader of Project VISION in his role with the RCPD. VISION is a community-based organization that brings together police and community leaders, many of them in fields like health care, social services and education, to bring positive change to Rutland. It was originally created in response to the opioid crisis’ effect on Rutland but has expanded its efforts.
He said many of the new recruits aren’t familiar with VISION until after they’ve committed to joining the Rutland department. However, Sheldon said he believes VISION helps with retention of the officers who join the Rutland City police force.
Kilcullen said the department still is recruiting and urged Rutland County residents interested in learning more to contact the department.
