Rutland City police say they’re investigating an armed robbery reported on Woodstock Avenue on Thursday.
The department posted to its Facebook page on Friday saying the incident occurred at 12:03 p.m. Officers met with employees of the business that afternoon.
Police didn’t name the business, nor did they specify how many people were involved or what they might have been armed with. They likewise didn’t say what was taken, or if the suspect or suspects left on foot or in a vehicle. No arrests have been made and anyone with information is asked to call police at (802) 773-1816.
