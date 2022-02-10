Officers with the Rutland City Police Department are investigating a stabbing that left a local man with serious injuries on Sunday.
Joseph Fortin, 35, of Rutland, was stabbed and later taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center for medical care, according to police.
Chief Brian Kilcullen, of the Rutland City Police Department, said Fortin was seriously injured but he believes Fortin is expected to recover. He said he was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center later on Sunday for treatment.
Police are still investigating the circumstances around the incident and no arrrests have yet been made.
Kilcullen said police believe Fortin was stabbed sometime around the time the incident was reported which was about 9:10 p.m. on Sunday.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact the Rutland City Police Department at 773-1816.
