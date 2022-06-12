Around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, officers with the Rutland City Police Department began investigating a suspicious death.
In a news release sent about 2 p.m., police provided no information about the identity of the deceased, nor the manner of death.
The body was found in an upstairs apartment at 76 Baxter St.
At the time the news release was sent, police did not believe there was any danger to the public.
Officers with the Rutland City Police Department are being assisted by troopers with the Vermont State Police.
In the active and ongoing investigation, police are asking anyone with information to contact the Rutland City Police Department at 802-773-1816, 802-773-1820, 802-773-1844 or via our Facebook page at @RutlandCityPD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.