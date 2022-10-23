Teachers, students, parents and community stakeholders of all kinds filled the banquet hall of the Rutland Country Club on Oct. 20 to discuss a new restructuring project facing Rutland City Public Schools.
The meeting was the first step in designing the district’s “Portrait of a Graduate” — a program created by the nonprofit organization Battelle for Kids that will define the vision and goals the district has for students throughout and after their 13 years of education.
Through a series of four design team meetings during the course of four months, community members will share their input on what skills and mindsets students will need in the 21st-century workforce, their aspirations for students after high school, and how education should shape the adults students will become.
Upon completion of these meetings, Battelle for Kids will craft a visual portrait of these competency goals that can be used as a roadmap for future restructuring efforts.
“Being able to be part of a project like Portrait of a Graduate is, I think, the reason why almost anybody would get involved in school board politics,” said Rutland City School Board Commissioner Marybeth Lennox-Levins. “Being able to be a part of a process that says, ‘Hey, this is what we want our graduates to look like. These are the skills they need. These are the competencies they need to be successful in life after Rutland High School. It’s really exciting to be part of a project that allows us to have some insight and input into what that’s going to look like.”
Lennox-Levins added that Portrait of a Graduate’s community-based approach of considering the input of a variety of stakeholders will allow for a fuller picture of what competencies students will need going forward.
“Everybody in the community has a vested interest in what our public schools are doing in terms of what the graduates are able to do once they graduate. It’s the foundation of civil society — public education,” Lennox-Levins said.
Thursday’s meeting served as an introduction to the project and to some of the factors community members will be asked to consider when creating Rutland’s Portrait of a Graduate.
Battelle for Kids representative Beth Silveira led the discussion, primarily focusing on how the world has changed and the landscape shifted globally, in technology and innovation, in the workforce, and in the world’s collective social intelligence.
Throughout the evening, attendees were asked to discuss questions regarding the strengths of and aspirations for the district in small table groups and used the site “GroupMap” to capture individual participant responses.
“I’m not here to tell you what your product is, you decide that,” Silveira said during the meeting.
According to RCPS Superintendent Bill Olsen, the last revisioning effort of this kind was completed in 2014 when the state required schools to adopt proficiency-based education and graduation requirements.
“You can’t just do (a revision) and let it sit on the shelf. All these processes require that you cycle through and look again at what you think your goal should be or how the world (has) changed. Are you really reaching the objectives that you had set forth the last time? So really, it (is) the time to do it,” Olsen said.
Olsen added that a recommendation from the Vermont Superintendents Association and a proven record of success with districts around the country made Battelle for Kids’ Portrait of a Graduate an ideal choice for the Rutland City Public Schools.
The second, third and fourth meetings will take place on Nov. 14, Dec. 15 and Jan. 12, respectively. The next meeting will focus on the competencies students will need to thrive in and after their time at RCPS, the third will contextualize these competencies within the shared community vision, and the final will discuss how to make this portrait a reality for all students.
“It’s important to get an idea of where we want to be so that we can leverage where we’re at to be able to get there,” said School Board Chair Alison Notte, noting this visioning process is the first step in a broader strategic plan that (the board) believes will be important for the district in the years ahead.
“The schools are under a lot of pressure in terms of student outcomes, filling the social needs of students, the emotional needs — I think that this gives a good basis to make sure that we don’t lose sight of the end goals in trying to meet all these challenges,” she said.
