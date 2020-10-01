Based on a similar program offered by the Brattleboro Co-Op, the Rutland Area Food Cooperative has started a new program to allow a discount of 7% for member-owners who volunteer in the area, according to Justin Jankus, marketing manager.
The Commitment to Community Volunteer Discount requires the person receiving the benefit to be a member of the co-op and to provide proof of at least 8 hours of volunteer service to a nonprofit to qualify each quarter.
Jon Megas-Russell, marketing and communications manager for the Brattleboro Co-op, and Jankus pointed out the program is inspired by the seventh cooperative principle which co-ops follow, commitment to community.
“It’s that idea of we are only as strong and we’re only as relevant as the strength of our community. By doing something like this, we’re encouraging people in our community to help out everybody else. It’s a way for us to be able to give back to those people who are able to give their time to volunteering,” Jankus said.
Megas-Russell said Brattleboro’s program, which dates back about 7 years, was created to “fulfill a need the community had.”
In Brattleboro, volunteers who gave time to the co-op could qualify for the discount but the Commitment to Community program opened that opportunity to others who were doing local community work.
“People work with a numerous number of organizations and so for us, to give them another option other than just chopping veggies or working on packing bulk was a great thing,” he said.
Because Brattleboro has reduced the number of volunteer opportunities at their site, owing to the safety and food protocols put in place in response to the spread of COVID-19, the Commitment to Community is a way for Brattleboro to continue to encourage and reward volunteers.
Megas-Russell said this was especially valuable because the pandemic had created so much need for volunteers.
Megas-Russell and Jankus connected through a webinar, and Brattleboro was able to provide a starting point for Rutland.
Now that the program is in place, the discount is also a way for the Rutland co-op to give back during the pandemic.
Jankus said the staff in Rutland appreciated that they had been able to stay open while other downtown businesses had not.
“If we can give back, in this way, to people who are able to give time to help support these organizations so they can keep going, we should do that because we’re in a spot of privilege at the moment where we’re doing OK. We could be doing better but in the scheme of things in 2020, we’re doing OK,” he said.
Jankus said staff at the co-op hope the discount will encourage volunteerism. He is working on a list of nonprofits that need volunteers that would qualify for the Commitment to Community program.
The discount applies to almost all purchases except alcohol and can’t be combined with other discount programs.
Jankus said the member-owners of the co-op are a diverse group so the discount is not being offered to those who volunteer for primarily religious or political organizations.
Organizations that would qualify for the discount include nonprofits such as 350Vermont, Rutland Regional Medical Center, the Rutland Community Cupboard and Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum.
The Rutland co-op’s annual meeting was Sept. 16.
Jankus said more than 30 people attended the remote meeting.
“The really cool thing is, we had a lot of interaction from our members whether they were submitting questions beforehand, or we had a few members that were asking questions afterward for clarification. Member engagement, even when we can’t be there in person, we see it as a win for sure,” Jankus said.
