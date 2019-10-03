BURLINGTON — A Rutland convict, who failed to show at his federal court sentencing for using cocaine and marijuana while on supervised release, has been ordered held for six weeks while a judge decides on an appropriate sentence.
Thomas J. Rougier Jr. 28, was expected to get a 60-day prison term for testing positive for marijuana three times and cocaine twice earlier this year, Assistant Public Defender Steven Barth said in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Thursday.
That all went out the window when Rougier failed to appear in federal court on Monday. Rougier called the court to say he was unable to make it to Burlington and was told to appear on Tuesday afternoon.
When he failed to appear the second time, Federal Judge Christina Reiss issued a bench warrant and ordered the U.S. Marshals Service to go arrest him. The marshals service picked him up in Rutland on Wednesday.
“I used marijuana and cocaine when I wasn’t supposed to,” Rougier told Reiss during the hearing.
Rougier, who is a convicted felon, was sentenced in May 2014 to almost four years for unlawful possession of several firearms stolen during an Addison County residential burglary, records show. Also, he was ordered to undergo substance-abuse program.
After serving his 46-month sentence, Rougier was placed on federal supervised release for two years in April 2017, but he failed to refrain from criminal activity by using drugs, records show.
The U.S. Probation Office had asked the court in April to extend Rougier’s supervised release for six more months until Oct. 25 because of his misbehavior. Records show beside Rougier’s use of two drugs, Rutland Police arrested him this spring on charges of domestic assault and impeding a public officer.
Rougier’s lawyer said his client would not admit to those two unresolved state offenses while on supervised release.
His next hearing in state court in Rutland is set for Nov. 1.
Reiss continued the federal case until mid-November to see how Rougier adjusts to prison.
Rougier has an extensive criminal record, including a 2010 felony drug possession conviction in Rutland on July 13, 2010.
He stole seven guns from a residence in Weybridge in September 2013 and later traded the stolen weapons to drug dealers in the Rutland area for heroin and cocaine, court records show.
By the time Rougier was sentenced, law enforcement had recovered three of the stolen firearms and the rest remained a threat to the community, prosecutors said. They had asked for a 70-month prison term because of his record and the likelihood Rougier would likely be a repetitive offender, then-Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy C. Doherty Jr. wrote.
Doherty noted Rougier had an “unbroken record of violence, threats of violence and dangerous behavior.” He called it egregious” and likely to be a repeat offender.
“Rougier has a very serious criminal record that demonstrates a penchant for bullying, violence and dangerous behavior,” Doherty wrote in the May 2014 sentencing memo.
The defense, which noted Rougier had a “terrible addiction to drugs,” said the federal sentencing guidelines proposed a sentence between 57 and 71 months. Barth asked for a 37-month sentence, citing hardship growing up, including the suicide of his Rutland girlfriend when he was 17.
Federal Judge J. Garvan Murtha agreed with a downward departure of the guidelines and imposed 46 months.
Rougier said he started smoking crack cocaine with his mother when he moved in with her, his defense lawyer said in court papers.
Rougier had used a bar to pry open a locked closet with a padlock, Special Agent Adam Ekstrom of the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said in court paper.
The burglary victim was the stepfather of Rougier’s girlfriend, and she knew he would not be home, records show.
