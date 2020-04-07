As all of Vermont and the world respond to the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it cause, Rutland County has an unusual tool: A resource guide specifically created by the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Rose Kennedy, the Rutland County State’s Attorney, explained the origin of the guide by email.
“During this state of emergency, the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office wanted to do what we could to continue to protect the community. I recognize that these are uncertain times, but with the guide, we hope to convey that help is available. No one should be going through this alone,” Kennedy said.
The guide is intended to be a living, dynamic resource that grows as its creators learn of new services that could be needed by Rutland County residents whether those resources are coming from the federal government, state government or locally.
Shea McGee, a victim advocate working from the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office, said Kennedy directed the victim advocates to compile a list of agencies and resources that would be helpful for people responding to the pandemic.
“Hopefully, we could put this in one place to share, mostly, the first group would be victims (of crimes), but also to the wider community,” she said.
The document includes information about and links to assistance with food, unemployment, online education alternatives, domestic violence services, mental health resources, national hotlines, specialized services for senior citizens or people with disabilities and advice on staying physically active and volunteer opportunities, among other topics.
The resource guide had been updated as recently as Monday.
“We try daily to continue to connect with the agencies that are already on the list and confirm that it’s the most up-to-date information. If services are changing, if there’s new organizations we’re hearing about that are doing things, we’re trying to add that in as well,” McGee said.
Efforts are being made to get the resource guide to the public. For instance, a link was sent to Project VISION with a request that it be shared with all members and that members share with Rutland area residents they believe would benefit.
Michelle E. Michalkovic, a clinical social worker and director of emergency services for the Community Care Network and Rutland Mental Health Services, called the guide “amazing,” and said it was valuable for people who were working with members of the Rutland County community who had high anxiety about COVID.
“It’s like a road map for navigating this crisis, that’s what it is in some ways because people have suddenly found themselves with their routines disrupted, their social lives disrupted, their financial future at risk and their kids at home. Everything is upside down. The resource guide, it makes sense of our world in a time of crisis,” she said.
Being able to share the resource guide gives people a sense of comfort because it “organizes some of the many things that we need to access at this time that are difficult to find when you’re looking for them one by one,” Michalkovic said.
“That order gives people reassurance and then they feel more hopeful,” she added.
McGee said the resource guide is intended to make a difficult time a little easier.
“We’re hoping it’s a one-stop, concise place to get as much information as we can find about what’s currently being offered,” McGee said.
The resource guide can be found online at the Rutland Free Library page at www.rutlandfree.org/browse/covid-19-awareness, the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce website at bit.ly/0407Updates or directly to the Google document at bit.ly/0407Resources.
