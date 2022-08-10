While Northeast Kingdom Senator Joe Benning won the Republican primary for lieutenant governor, his opponent, former Rutland City Alderman Greg Thayer, won every town in his home county.
Unofficial results posted on the Secretary of State’s website Wednesday had Benning with 14,636 statewide votes (48.54%), and Thayer with 12,155 (40.31%).
Benning was largely viewed as the more moderate of the two candidates. An attorney from Lyndon, he’s served in the Senate since 2011.
Thayer is a supporter of former President Donald Trump, having attended the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6 that turned into a riot. He’s the former head of the Rutland County GOP and in 2021 organized a series of speaking events around Critical Race Theory.
“Yesterday, we sent a message that the Vermont Republican Party is not a party of divisive rhetoric or extremist ideology,” Benning stated on his website following his victory. “With your help, we had a strong showing, and now we’re on to the big game.”
“As Republicans, we must remember we are one party, united in our principles of individual liberty, economic freedom, and the rule of law,” he stated. “There is so much more that brings us together, as Republicans, as Americans, and as Vermonters, than what divides us. Let’s move forward together as one party; one voice; one Vermont.”
Benning will face former Lt. Governor and former gubernatorial candidate David Zuckerman in the general election. Zuckerman bested Kitty Toll 42,501 (41.86%) to 37,825 (37.26%), Patricia Preston, 9,306 (9.17%), and Charlie Kimbell, 7,234 (7.12%).
Rutland County Republicans went hard for Thayer in every town. Brandon saw him win with 130 votes to Benning’s 45. He cleaned up in Castleton with 212 votes to Benning’s 67. He easily won all of Rutland City and Rutland Town’s voting districts. His narrowest win was in Rutland-4 where he got 66 votes to Benning’s 56.
On his Facebook page, in a post made at 1 a.m. Wednesday, Thayer thanked Vermonters for engaging with him during his campaign, saying he was humbled by the experience and that he’ll continue to speak for them in the coming years.
“I believe I ran a solid campaign, staying positive and on point, communicating to you my vision for Vermont,” he stated. “We executed my campaign plan. It will always be about You and our Federal and Vermont Constitutions; my motto is simple: ‘We The People’ a Common-Sense Approach to Governing.”
He also thanked the members of his campaign, “Team-Thayer.”
There weren’t many primary contests central to Rutland County this year. Sheriff David Fox ran unopposed in the Republican primary; he’ll face no one on the ballot in November.
Republicans didn’t run a candidate for state’s attorney, and Ian Sullivan, the current chief deputy state’s attorney, didn’t have an opponent in the Democratic primary.
Karl C. Anderson ran unopposed in the Republican primary for probate judge. The Democrats didn’t float anyone.
Stephen Benard Sr. ran unopposed in the Republican primary for assistant judge, while Jonathan “J.J.” Bixby got the nod for high bailiff. Democrats did not have a primary candidate for any of those seats.
Gov. Phil Scott completely dominated the Republican primary, netting 20,153 (66.59%) votes to Stephen C. Bellows’ 5.396 (17.83%) and Peter Duval’s 3,619 (11.96%). These figures were reflected on the Rutland County level as well, with Scott’s totals topping his opponents’ combined numbers in most instances. His narrowest win appears to have been in Pittsfield, where he got 18 votes to Bellows’ 13, and Duval’s one.
Scott will face Brenda Siegel in the general election. She ran for the Democratic party’s nomination unopposed.
Rep. Sarah Copeland Hanzas, D-Bradford, won the Democratic nomination for secretary of state with 36,031 (35.93%) votes. She defeated Deputy Secretary of State, Chris Winters, who had 34,097 (34%) votes, and John Odum, Montpelier city clerk, with his 13,675 (13.64%) votes.
Mike Pieciak ran unopposed in the Democratic primary for state treasurer. Incumbent Democrat Doug Hoffer ran unopposed for his party’s nod for state auditor.
Former Deputy Attorney General Charity Clark beat Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault in the race for the Democrat’s nomination to attorney general, with Clark getting 58,505 (58.36%) votes to Thibault’s 28,348 (28.28%).
Perennial candidate H. Brook Paige ran unopposed for the Republican nomination for secretary of state, auditor of accounts, and attorney general.
U.S. House Rep. Peter Welch easily won the Democrat’s nomination to replace Patrick Leahy in the U.S. Senate. He received 86,481 (84.90%) votes. His opponents, Isaac Evans-Frantz, and Niki Thran, received 7,218 (7.09%) votes and 5,111 (5.02%) votes, respectively.
On the Republican side, Gerald Malloy won the party’s nod for Senate with 12,146 (40.06%) votes to Christina Nolan’s 10,808 (35.65%). Myers Mermel got 5,212 (17.19%).
Republicans will try to claim Welch’s vacant House seat with Liam Madden, who got 10,688 (35.43%) votes, beating Ericka Bundy Redic with 8,229 (27.28%) votes, and Anya Tynio, with 6,902 (22.88%). Democrats will try to hold into it with Windham County Senator Becca Balint, who got 60,948 (59.70%) votes, beating Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, who got 37,205 (36.45%) votes, and Louis Meyers, with 1,592 (1.56%) votes.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.