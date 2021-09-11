A woman working from the Rutland County office of the Vermont Department of Health is working on ways to make health care more equitable for underserved populations and develop strategies that can be used in other counties to achieve those goals.
Monika Ganguly-Kiefner, a chronic-disease prevention specialist at the Vermont Department of Health started at the Rutland County district in July with the direction that she bring a “health-equity lens” to her position.
“My role is to work with people who generally face the greatest disparities so BIPOC, LGBTQ, individuals with disabilities and lower income communities,” she said.
Ganguly-Kiefner, a Rutland County resident and a Vermonter, said health equity is looking at the differences in the quality of health and health care across different populations. She said that can be as explicit as people being denied health care based on their appearance or background or, more commonly, implicit bias.
She said she had recently read about Black women being less likely to receive medication for pain because their concerns are perceived as “exaggerated.”
An article published on the website of the Association of American Medical Colleges in January 2020 said “half of white medical trainees believe such myths as Black people have thicker skin or less sensitive nerve endings than white people.”
Ganguly-Kiefner said that was just an example of something in the spectrum that would be considered to identify inequities in health care.
“Addressing that is a huge beast because not only is it working with health care systems it’s also helping to change community attitudes and acknowledge this is a thing that happens. A lot of times because I have lived in a lot of different places in the country, people say that racism discrimination doesn’t exist in Vermont but it 100% does,” she said.
The pandemic has brought attention to the equity of health care in Vermont. VDH has worked with community partners to organize vaccination clinics that specifically welcome BIPOC or LGBTQ residents.
Ganguly-Kiefner said she read an article about how COVID-19 had affected traditionally underserved populations differently because of issues like access and long-standing issues of distrust among some members of nonmajority populations. She said the people quoted in the article seemed to think that information was unexpected but said she thought it was “the least surprising thing I’ve read all week.”
“COVID just shed light on something that was always a really big issue. It’s not new. It was always there,” she said.
While others are working to address issues of health equity for the VDH, Ganguly-Kiefner is the first staff member doing so at the level of a field office. She said the advocate for her position was Renee Bousquet, health services district director for the VDH.
“We have long been doing health equity work at the district offices but at such limited capacity because all of the other folks in our office had other job duties so we’re usually tacking it on to a designees additional work. We just didn’t have the resources to dedicate appropriately to health equity,” Bousquet said.
But a position specializing in chronic disease prevention blends with health equity, Bousquet said, because “most of the priority populations we are working with experience the greatest disparities in chronic disease” which made Ganguly-Kiefner the right staff member to the point person for health equity.
“We have seen such an incredible response to her position in the community .... We knew folks wanted to do this work in Rutland County, but they just needed a little bit more guidance and assistance in how to go about it and that really is the role that Monika is going to be able to fill for Rutland County and our partners,” Bousquet said.
Ganguly-Kiefner said there was a “ton of great work” being done in Rutland around health equity and said she was still in the networking phase of her role, which she’s only had for a few weeks so far.
“A lot of what I want to work on is acknowledgment. Racism exists, discrimination exists so we need to do something about this,” she said.
She said Come Alive Outside is one organization that has been a partner as she looks for ways to open those opportunities for outdoor activities and the health benefits they provide to a more diverse population and Social Tinkering, a site which has a motto of “empowering connections and growing happiness.”
“(Founder Jeanette Langston’s) idea of creating social spaces for people to talk is really useful because I think that’s a big barrier in this movement. People are so afraid of saying something wrong that they don’t say anything at all which also isn’t helpful,” she said.
But she’s aware that her role is new and being developed at a time when the pandemic is lingering. She was scheduled to address a group of health care professionals in October but the event was canceled because of COVID concerns.
She said she’s hoping that other counties will add positions like hers.
“I would love have a whole network of people who are equity focused because I’m focused on Rutland County specifically but the nature of equity work is statewide so it’s difficult to just break it down and only be in Rutland when there are so many interesting things that are happening all over the state,” she said.
As she develops her role, Ganguly-Kiefner said she would be interested in hearing from people in the county about ways she could help or what partners might be available. She can be reached by email at Monika.Ganguly-Kiefner@vermont.gov.
