Rutland County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, with new cases second only to Chittenden County. The increase is leading health officials to ask people in the area to take extra precautions to prevent catching or spreading the virus.
Only 62 new COVID cases were reported on Tuesday, according to the Vermont Department of Health. But during the past two weeks, 311 new cases were reported in Rutland County, while Chittenden County had 356. Washington County, by contrast, had 154.
According to the U.S. Census, Chittenden County had a population of almost 164,000 in 2019 and Rutland County had about 58,000, almost a third of Chittenden County.
A release sent to Rutland County town health officers on Wednesday stated there is evidence from Rutland City and some surrounding towns of “increased rates, multiple household clusters and workplaces with cases.”
Towns with increased rates of COVID include Benson, Pittsford, Castleton, West Haven and Fair Haven.
“At this time we are seeing an increased number of cases that are not known to be associated with an outbreak, which is an indication of more widespread community transmission,” stated the release sent by Renee Bousquet, district director for the Vermont health department in Rutland County.
Dr. Rick Hildebrant, chief medical information officer for Rutland Regional Medical Center, said Wednesday, “we are seeing more cases than we have ever seen in our area, and it’s from everywhere.”
“It’s patients that are coming into the ER who have COVID; it’s patients who require admission who have COVID; and it’s outpatients who are going to our testing center or other testing centers that are positive for COVID,” he said.
Hildebrand estimated the increase had been going on for at least two weeks.
“Prior to now, we had outbreaks, a number of outbreaks, right? So a school would have an outbreak or a business would have an outbreak, there would be a multi-household gathering that would result in an outbreak. We’re not seeing that anymore. We’re just seeing everywhere, positive cases that are not linked to outbreaks but are just due to community transmission,” Hildebrand said.
The doctor said the widespread community transmission had been seen in other communities but not really in Vermont outside of Burlington. He called it “very concerning.”
“Over the last weeks we’ve seen an increase in cases. Our projection is we’re going to continue to see an increase in cases for the next several weeks to months,” he said.
Bousquet’s release stated the health department was releasing information to ask town officials for help in slowing or stopping the spread of the virus. The health officers were asked to “increase messaging” on social media or websites like Front Porch Forum.
Hildebrand advised residents consider three steps they can take to help. First, he suggested anyone who has the opportunity to get vaccinated, get the shot as soon as possible.
If you must go out, Hildebrand said, wear a mask, wash your hands, and practice social distancing.
“It’s really all three of those that need to be done. You can’t just do two of them,” he said.
The final caution, Hildebrand offered, was to avoid multi-household gatherings. “We’ve had a number of opportunities to do that, most recently with the Super Bowl, and people who have had multi-household gatherings are putting themselves and their family at much increased risk of contracting COVID and spreading it,” he said.
While Hildebrant said some people are critically ill with COVID and need to be in the intensive care unit, “there’s a lot of people who have minimal symptoms … perhaps a stuffy nose and a cough.”
Some of those people are going to work. But Hildebrand said it was very important, even for those who have minimal symptoms to stay at home so they don’t spread COVID.
Health care officials are trying to contact Rutland County sites to give them information about the situation and tips on how to respond.
Bennett Truman, a spokesman for the state health department, said there had been lessons learned through experience.
“As we have throughout the pandemic, when cases are associated with entities such as business, health care facilities, houses of worship and schools, our outbreak prevention and response team reaches out to them as part of any investigation. We review precautions being taken, provide guidance and recommendations as appropriate, including for any improvements needed, and for any recommended communication to their employees, clients, parishioners, etc.,” he said by email.
Hildebrand said staff at RRMC had talked “extensively” with officials at the Vermont Department of Health to determine whether the local situation was at a crisis point.
To date, staff at the hospital has made some changes they hope will keep crises from worsening.
“Some of that is having really good projections about what’s going to happen. We’re making some changes, as an example to the fifth floor of our hospital to allocate more beds to COVID care, so that if it were to have more COVID cases than we’re typically able to care for, we’ll have the resources to do that,” he said.
Other changes include the way that personal protective equipment, or PPE, is being used and the way the staff is deployed.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.