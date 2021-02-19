Rates of new COVID cases in Rutland County continued to spike this week with more new cases identified locally than in any other county in the state except for Chittenden.
On Wednesday, there were 13 new cases reported in Rutland County according to the report from the Vermont Department of Health. Over the last two weeks, the county saw 239 cases while Chittenden, which has a population almost two-thirds higher than Rutland County’s, had almost 420 cases over the same time.
Franklin County, which had a population of about 49,000 in 2019, according to the U.S, Census, had 232 new cases in the last two weeks. Rutland County’s population in 2019 was about 58,000.
Towns in Rutland County that saw a large number of cases
Renee Bousquet, district director for the Vermont Department of Health Rutland County, said that while COVID-19 cases have been “trending generally down, they still remain elevated.”
The latest numbers show the towns with the biggest increases are Brandon and West Rutland.
“West Rutland was of particular concern because the case rate doubled compared to the previous week, Those cases don’t appear to be associated with any specific cause or outbreak which means it is likely the result of community-based transmission,” she said.
Bousquet said as health care providers in Vermont are working to get as many residents as possible vaccinated, it was important for the community to follow some rhyming advice: “Mask on faces, six-foot spaces, uncrowded places.”
She added people should stay home when sick or get tested if someone has socialized outside of the household.
“If we’re to slow the spread of virus in our communities, we really need everyone to follow the guidance and prevention measures,” she said.
Nicole Moran, chief clinical operations officer for the Visiting Nurses Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region, said the health care providers in the field have been prepared since the early days of the pandemic, but modified some of their preparations for home visits based on the latest guidance provided by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Vermont Department of Health.
“With this recent surge in Rutland County — we actually have seen an increase in the number of COVID patients that we are providing care for at home — we have changed some of our precautions as far as protection for our staff and protection for our patients, adding some different layers of PPE (personal protective equipment) just to make sure that we’re really limiting the risk of exposure as much as possible,” she said.
With the increased presence of COVID in Rutland County, Moran said clinicians have taken increased steps to educate their patients so they can be aware of the risk and take steps to reduce the exposure.
“That’s really what we’re doing, we’re trying to empower people to be able to take care of themselves. That is a big part of our role anyway,” she said.
Moran gave examples, explaining how a patient or family member can appropriately isolate, how to disinfect surfaces and even how to properly wear a mask despite the fact that it’s become so common. Another area that can be complex is how to monitor for symptoms.
“The variety of symptoms that come with COVID, there’s so many different things that happen to people depending on who you are, it’s variable, so being able to recognize and monitor if they are positive, monitoring their temperature, monitoring their shortness of breath and when they should call us for more help or go to the hospital,” she said.
Donald Reuther, CEO of Community Health which has a number of offices in Rutland, said his staff has also noticed increased COVID numbers in the area over the last three weeks.
Reuther said while he believed some of the increase could be attributed to the socializing people did during the holidays, it may also have to do with the efficiency of medical professionals in the area.
“Part of it is that we do way more testing in Rutland than in most other places. Community Health does testing, the hospital does testing, the department of health does testing and so we do uncover more cases in the community than most other locations,” he said
Reuther said the rates are still low in Rutland and Vermont compared to some other states and communities.
The Community Health offices are continuing to screen and take precautions.
“We are really confident that we can not only detect COVID cases, but we can provide good care for them as well,” he said.
Bousquet also recommended Vermonters follow the page at healthvermont.gov/COVID19 online that provides updated information.
