The Rutland affiliate for Habitat for Humanity is continuing its work in the Rutland County area with a home in the process of being being built on Hickory Street, two more planned on the same street and three projects planned for this year that will allow homes already in use to meet the homeowner’s needs at a shared cost with Habitat.
Rebekah Stephens, the first executive director for the local affiliate, said the minor home repair program has gotten up and running with the addition of Ron Ryan, who is the program coordinator.
Stephens said the goal is to help homeowners with projects that will make a home more accessible, safe for residents and energy efficient.
The houses do not have to be Habitat homes.
“It just our helps our community be able to stay in their homes in a safe, efficient and accessible way,” Stephens said.
A lifelong Rutland resident, Ryan said on Tuesday he has more than 50 years experience in construction and retail lumber.
“I started at a local lumberyard, Diamond Lumber in 1967, while I was in high school. Over the years, I’ve worked construction. I managed LaValley’s Building Supply (in Rutland) for seven years and I had six years with NeighborWorks (of Western Vermont) doing basically the same thing I’m doing with Habitat,” he said.
As Habitat does with a project to build a new home, the home repairs are done though a partnership between the nonprofit and the homeowners. Habitat provides the labor and the homeowner provides the materials.
In many of the projects, the goal is “aging in place,” or allowing a homeowner to address accessibility issues that might otherwise force them to give up a home and relocate to a senior-living or assisted-living facility.
There are three projects in the application phase right now. Once the paperwork is complete and the job materials are secured, Ryan will be tasked with overseeing the actual construction.
Ryan said that when he gets a referral from someone who wants to complete a project, like adding an accessibility ramp or repair a set of stairs, he will go to the home, evaluate their needs and take some measurements so he can work up an estimated budget. He said he can do some design work on some projects, like adding a ramp.
Once a project is proposed and approved, Ryan will work with Habitat volunteers and supervise to make sure their work is done properly, meets the homeowners’ needs and that constructions activities and the final product are done safely.
Ryan said all three of the current projects are in Rutland County.
According to Stephens, the minor home repair program is not funded by an outside donor or government program but part of the work Habitat traditionally does.
Stephens said if there are financial challenges, Habitat staff can connect the applicant with NeighborWorks or the Vermont Center for Independent Living to see if grant money or other assistance is available.
Stephens said the projects are informally planned to be complete “before the snow flies” but didn’t say there was a certain deadline the Habitat staff would try to meet.
Many people best know Habitat from the homes they build, working with the future homeowners themselves and a group of volunteers.
In Rutland, there are three plots of lands where homes will be built on Hickory Street. One is underway and expected to be completed this year while the other two are planned for next year and the year after.
Stephens said the pieces of land were donated through the efforts of Kevin Loso and the Rutland Housing Authority for which he’s the executive director.
“But we need to raise the money for each of those homes before we can start construction so, as always, we want folks to know that donations are extremely important now, even though we haven’t broken ground yet, because we can’t break ground until we have the money in hand to do it,” she said.
Ryan said it was rewarding to work with people on the projects for which Habitat is a partner.
“I’m working with people who have a need. It’s fun to go out and work with them, meet the people. … It makes a big difference if they can get out of the house with a ramp or I can work with them on a stairway that’s falling down,” he said.
Stephens said there is always a need for volunteers. She suggested those who want to help out on a Habitat build locally send an email so they can be placed on the mailing list.
Homeowners who want to work with Habitat on one of the minor home repair project must qualify based on income and other criteria. Stephens recommended reaching out to the Habitat in Rutland for a brochure and an application.
The email address is rutlandhabitat@gmail.com.
