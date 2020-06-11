The first Rutland High School virtual commencement went live on Thursday to mark the graduation of almost 190 members of the Class of 2020.
In response to the state of emergency in Vermont because of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, this year's graduation was entirely prerecorded. The one-hour video was available as of Thursday on local cable access channel PEG-TV and the high school's website at rhs.rutlandcitypublicschools.org
After a montage of photos of the members of the Class of 2020 provided by their families, the video showed speeches by Bill Olsen, principal of the high school, the Senior Honors Speakers, Maya Sobel and Matt Creed, and commencement speaker, Stefanie Schaffer.
A member of the Class of 2014, Schaffer was injured in 2018 when there was an explosion on a boat she was on during a vacation in the Bahamas. The injuries forced her to have both legs amputated but she went on to graduate from Castleton University, after the injury, and currently works as an inspirational speaker.
“Just two years ago, on June 30th of 2018, my life forever changed. In a way that was so drastic, that in an instant, the future I had always pictured for myself vanished into thin air. Just as you all had to finish your high school careers, not in a classroom, but from your computers. I had to finish my college career, not in a classroom, but from a laptop that I carried with me between hospital rooms,” Schaffer said.
While Schaffer acknowledges she had a challenge in her recovery, she told the graduates she eventually turned a corner.
“When you have spent 154 days in the hospital, life outside of those walls feels unimaginable. I would soon see that not only were these dreams still possible, but that new doors and opportunities would soon open, they would just take a lot of hard work,” she said.
Rutland High School does not have valedictorian and salutatorian speakers. The student speakers earn their moment at the commencement through a competitive application process by submitting a resume, and speech and by auditioning.
One of those students, Maya Sobel, spoke of how the COVID response affected the senior year for her class as they learned remotely and practiced social distancing.
“This was not an easy task. We seniors lost some of the best months of our high school careers. Many of us did not have a 'last' for the activities we have been working tirelessly at for the past four years. There was no closure as we left the building on March 13 because we did not know that it was our last official day of school together,” she said.
But Sobel added she was “proud to see my fellow Raiders on social media spreading awareness to others by posting messages that placed the value of our community above themselves.”
Olsen also addressed the pandemic. His experience had some parallels with the graduating class because it is his final year as principal before moving on to become superintendent of the Rutland City Public Schools.
“Class of 2020, this is certainly not the way we expected your time here to end. Here you were, cruising along, achieving in so many ways, and then you lost your last quarter at school, that time that you would have spent with your Raider family members, those last days with friends and your favorite teachers. You lost your last sports season, your time with clubs and activities, your last drama and music performances. No Keefe gym,” he said, gesturing to the gym walls where he was recorded giving his speech.
“And events like the prom and Project Graduation and, of course, graduation itself. It all feels unfair. There definitely is a loss. Please know, Class of 2020, you experienced a loss and our hearts go out to you,” Olsen said.
Matt Creed, the other student speaker, called the quarantine that forced students out of the school as “the break that no one wanted.”
“Now, here we are, just a few minutes away from receiving our diplomas, imaging the smiles on our friends' faces as they hear their name called, with the world awaiting us at the end of this ceremony. The future is ours, and while that may seem like the cliche thing your parents will tell you, it is true,” he said.
One of the final scenes in the video showed almost all the graduates, except those who had not provided photos, as their names were read. Next week, students will have a chance to receive their diplomas at the school on a stage so they can have the photo of being handed their diploma.
