This year, the Visiting Nurses Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region (VNA&H) marks 75 years of providing the care that helps residents stay out of the hospital by bringing services to the patient’s home.
“When you survey people, ‘where do you want to receive care?’ and 99% of them are going to say, ‘In the home.’ We keep people at home, out of hospitals, out of institutions, out of emergency rooms. We keep them in the comfort of their home with their families and every service is designed around that,” said Ron Cioffi, CEO of the agency.
Cioffi joked that he had announced his retirement and that he’s “up there,” so he hoped VNA&H would take care of his “tired self.”
Incorporated on Jan. 9, 1946, for “promoting health, preventing disease by teaching principles of health, to provide skilled nursing for the care of the sick and to provide other therapeutic services,” the agency started with Mary Stuart, a registered nurse, as the first nurse and director.
The agency now has a team of clinicians with a wide range of skills and certifications including physical, speech and occupational therapists, hi-tech nurses for children and adults, home health aides, personal care attendants, medical social workers, behavioral health nurses, and hospice and palliative care certified staff.
In 1946, the new agency provided about 710 home visits. By 2019, that number was more than 133,000.
Through a number of mergers — starting in 1996 when it merged with the Rutland Area Hospice and continuing by merging with Dorset Nursing Service in 2007, acquiring the VNA & Hospice of Southern Vermont Medical Center in 2014 and merging with Manchester Health Services in 2017 — the agency has grown.
The resulting agency, which Cioffi said had become stronger through joining together with others, became the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region.
Sharon Davis, a quality specialist and member of the Rutland Board of Aldermen, said the agency had a motto of “Our family caring for your family.”
“That’s the truth. We work as a family here, and we take that into the field when we deliver those type of services to families out there,” she said.
Bernadette Robin, director of marketing and business development for VNA&H, pointed out that while the agency was marking the anniversary of three-quarters of a century of delivering care, changes in health care methods and technology meant they had “constantly evolved over the years.”
“We’ve used technology so when Ron (who started with VNA&H as a nurse) first joined the agency back in 1980, we had established a little bit before that a home dialysis program — so that enabled people who were sitting at the hospital for hours to receive that treatment in the home,” she said.
Other technology that’s been incorporated to allow care once reserved for hospital-type settings includes intravenous therapy, high-tech wound care, nutritional tube feedings and telemedicine.
Cioffi said he expected the short-term future of home-based health care will be COVID testing and vaccination, but he said further out will be value-based purchasing.
On its website, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services defines value-based programs by saying, “We reward hospitals based on the quality of care provided to Medicare patients, not just the quantity of services provided.”
The philosophy is often described as health care providers working to keep patients healthier rather than getting a fee for every service they provide, or fee for service.
Cioffi said the new thinking would be a “game changer.”
Sara King, CFO and COO for the agency, said more than her 20 years at VNA&H, she has been proud of the variety and quality of services it provides.
Also, she shared a personal connection. She said she had a young relative who received services from VNA&H.
“Being able to keep that family member at home through their last days was incredible. The bond that I developed with those nurses, they became part of my family. I can never be more grateful than to be able to say that my family member actually probably outlived his life expectancy because of the care that was provided,” she said.
Cioffi said he doesn’t expect the VNA&H to expand to other sites at this point beyond its officers in Rutland, Bennington, Dorset and Manchester.
“I think we’ve gone as far as we can there,” he said.
Reflecting on what has kept the agency going more than 75 years, Cioffi said he learned when he decided to retire that more than 35 staff members, including himself, King, Davis and Robin, had been there more than 20 years.
“That says something about the organization and the people who work here. … For an agency to be here more than 75 years, you have to have a dedicated staff, and also you have to have a dedicated board of directors,” he said.
He noted all the towns served by the agency provide funding by appropriations voted on at their respective town meetings.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.