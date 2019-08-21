Officials at Rutland Regional Medical Center on Monday asked the Green Mountain Care Board to approve a rate increase average of 2.65% for the coming year.
Making their presentation at Castleton University, officials at Rutland Regional Medical Center presented a budget created in response to guidelines released by the Green Mountain Care Board in March.
The proposed increase would not extend to all services. The cost of CT scans, MRIs or other high-cost imaging services would go down. But other services would cost more and the average, when all the rates are combined, would be an increase of 2.65% under the proposed budget.
Claudio Fort, president and CEO of RRMC, said hospital administrators created the proposed 2020 budget with the goal of keeping any rate increase as low as possible.
“We have great quality here. We have really good access to health care for the community. But the cost is the big challenge, for us and for other hospitals, and trying to keep that rate increase to consumers and local businesses that provide health care insurance down,” Fort said.
Some smaller hospitals in Vermont are requesting bigger increases. Fort said outside forces made it harder for RRMC not to do the same.
“It’s been tough this year. This 2.65% would not keep pace with health care inflation. Health care inflation is running higher than your typical market basket of consumer goods inflation. In particular, drug costs and labor costs are going up a lot higher as we try to recruit and retain staff, especially nurses and key physicians,” he said.
Hiring temporary or traveling nurses meets the goal of providing patient care but costs about twice as much as having nurses on staff, Fort said.
Chief Financial Officer Judi Fox said one of the reasons RRMC is requesting 2.65% is $4 million in savings, some of them already in effect, that are a combination of staffing and supply reductions.
Fort said the staffing changes were a result of attrition and not job cuts.
Also, RRMC staff members are trying to cut costs educating patients. Fort said there are no restrictions on using the emergency department, but added, “If you’re using the emergency room as your primary care physician … it’s a very high-cost service, and it’s not for long-term chronic health issues like high blood pressure or asthma.”
During the summer, Springfield Hospital filed for bankruptcy protection. While Rutland is only about an hour from Springfield, Fort said the proposed RRMC budget does not contemplate increased services that could be needed if Springfield closes and patients come to Rutland for health care.
Fort said Springfield administrators have not announced plans to close, and he believes they are taking the steps necessary to keep their hospital open.
According to Fort, the public doesn’t need to worry about RRMC’s future.
“Financially, we are one of the strongest hospitals financially in Vermont. We have a strong balance sheet. I think we have a long history of good stewardship,” he said.
Also, the hospital itself has “up to date assets,” Fort said, which strengthens its financial health.
Fort said Fox had used what information was available to try to anticipate how government reimbursement programs like Medicaid and Medicare will change. Fox said RRMC was already seeing the effects of the trend for companies to save money by offering high-deductible insurance plans.
In response, RRMC will offer a “free care program that quite honestly is the most generous in the state,” Fox said. That change is anticipated to cost RRMC an additional $3.2 million in the proposed budget over the 2019 budget.
“That is a direct result of the increase in high-deductible plans and patients just not being able to meet those financial obligations,” Fox said.
Fort said members of the Green Mountain Care Board had questions for the RRMC representatives, but they were more “big picture.”
“I can’t speak for the Green Mountain Care Board but I think there’s been a sensitivity to the financial challenges hospitals have had in the past couple of years. … I think overall, I would characterize it as a good showing,” he said.
Last year, the Rutland hospital was granted a 2.6% increase.
RRMC staff members have posted the materials used in Monday’s presentation to the RRMC website at bit.ly/RRMCbudget.
