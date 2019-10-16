Local economic developers said Tuesday they were pleased to hear a feasibility study supports a plan to develop an innovation center on the former College of St. Joseph campus.
College officials, like President Jennifer Scott, now hope to find funding to create the CSJ Center for Excellence and Innovation. The center is expected to keep some elements of education, although the institution will no longer be authorized to confer degrees.
The center would be a public-private partnership that would provide workspace for developing companies and space that could be used for working or living.
Rutland Mayor David Allaire said the city had been “supportive from the get-go” of the effort to keep the college campus vital.
“It seems as though they have at least a blueprint for plans. That’s great. I think the key is going to be trying to find financing to jumpstart their idea,” he said.
Allaire said he hoped officials from the College of St. Joseph and their partners, Vermont Innovation Commons and Vermont Works, would host a public meeting to explain the feasibility study’s findings and the next steps.
Brennan Duffy, executive director of the Rutland Redevelopment Authority, said he thought the plans were “very exciting.”
“When you think about the Rutland economy and where we are today, I think a lot of the future growth is going to come from the homegrown entrepreneur trying to get small businesses started, trying to incubate them, trying to grow them to where they’re actually making employment at a larger scale. To that point, I think it’s a great idea that’s out there. I think the folks from Vermont Works and Vermont Innovation Commons are the right people to have at the table right now, working with CSJ,” he said.
Duffy said he believes the CSJ campus is a good location for the center because it is close enough to the city center to take advantage of infrastructure but remote enough to grow if needed.
Tyler Richardson, executive director of the Rutland Economic Development Corp., said people at the organization were “optimistic from the beginning.”
“We believed in the idea. We were optimistic that the results were going to show what they did. We agree with Dr. Jennifer Scott in that there was even more there than we were even hoping for,” he said.
If the plans move forward as expected, the center “could be the future of development in Rutland County,” Richardson added.
Mary Cohen, executive director of the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce, said she thought much of the credit for the progress toward reviving the campus belongs to Scott.
She said Scott had been “innovative and creative” and found good partners for the project.
“She’s involved herself with economic development since she’s arrived, which has been key to so much of this,” Cohen said.
Cohen said the development of “innovation hubs” like the one planned for CSJ was becoming more popular throughout the country.
“This would be a great opportunity for that particular space given the classrooms, the living space, the recreation space around it, so I think it’s really using all the assets that are over on that campus and putting them to a very good use outside of the typical educational system,” she said.
Duffy said he believed the RRA could help college officials access federal funding from the federal Opportunity Zones program and attract community funders.
Richardson said he expects the center may attract the next generation of younger professionals to Rutland.
“I think it is very appealing for the younger professional workers here in Rutland, not just as a new place to go and do your business but also as a symbol of how forward looking this community is,” he said.
Richardson, who is involved with Rutland Young Professionals, said its members come to Vermont looking for a place to live for decades to come.
“It’s always very encouraging when we see big ideas like this be given a little bit of fuel,” he said.
Allaire said he is optimistic about the future of CSJ.
“Up to this point, rather than having a piece of property go up for sale or sitting fallow, I would say that this is a positive development,” he said.
CSJ closed as a college at the end of the 2018-19 academic year.
Cohen said Scott had already accomplished a lot.
“I just appreciate innovative thinking when it happens, especially when you’re given a blow, and how can you be resilient and stronger on the other side, which is exactly what she and the whole group is working towards,” she said.
