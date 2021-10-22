A Dorr Drive man is facing up to 15 years in jail after being charged with grossly negligent driving due to a May crash on Route 4 that injured another driver so badly she had to be transported by helicopter for treatment.
Derrick Walton, 39, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of grossly negligent driving resulting in serious injury and a misdemeanor charge of possession of fentanyl.
Walton was released without bail but ordered not to have regulated drugs without a valid prescription and not to drive within 24 hours of using any opioid.
The charges against Walton were based on an affidavit written by Officer Nathan Webster, of the Castleton Police Department, who said he was notified of a three-vehicle crash on Route 4, near Exit 5, around 8:40 a.m. May 22.
As he drove to the site, Webster learned there were “significant injuries and entrapment” from the crash.
“Driving by the scene of the crash revealed complete chaos as there was debris and vehicles scattered along Route 4,” he wrote in the affidavit.
Webster said the first vehicle he encountered, a 2015 black GMC truck had extensive damage. He said Walton, the driver of the truck, was trapped inside.
According to the affidavit, Webster spoke to Walton, who said he had fallen asleep prior to the crash.
Mary Emilius, 65, of Wells, the driver a 2020 green Subaru Outback involved in the crash, sustained “severe and life-threatening injuries” and was taken from the scene by helicopter, according to Webster.
Nicholas Eaton, 31, of Mendon, was driving a blue Ford truck, the third vehicle involved in the crash. Webster said Eaton had suffered a head injury and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Webster said his investigation found that Walton was driving west on Route 4 from Rutland to Fair Haven. The GMC left the road, entered the median and exited back to the roadway in the eastbound lane.
“Immediately upon re-entering the roadway, (Walton) struck Emilius head-on, causing her vehicle to spin-stop, facing the wrong way. The impact was so great, it dislodged tires from (Walton’s) vehicle,” Webster wrote in the affidavit.
Police believe Walton was driving about 63 mph when the GMC hit the Ford truck, driven by Eaton.
In a separate affidavit, Detective Shaun Hewitt, of the Fair Haven Police Department, said he had been driving an unmarked police cruiser in the area at the time of the crash. Hewitt said he saw the truck cross the median and then the collision.
Hewitt’s version of the events was similar to Webster’s but added that Emilius was extricated from the Outback by members of the Castleton Fire Department.
Webster said he found several needles, butane lighters and blue rubber bands in plain view in the GMC which he believed, based on his “law enforcement training and experience” to be drug paraphernalia.
The truck was seized and a search warrant was issued May 23.
Webster said he found an uncapped “loaded” syringe in the center console of the truck.
On June 22, the Vermont Forensics Laboratory returned results on the needle that showed there was fentanyl in the syringe.
Webster noted that Walton was the only person in the truck during the crash.
In a second report included in the Walton file, Webster said Eaton had been outside his truck when Webster arrived at the crash site. He told Webster he had seen the GMC truck cross the median and hit the Outback “without any indication of slowing down” before it continued on and hit his truck.
The report said a subpoena had been requested for Walton’s blood and said a toxicology report would be requested.
None of the reports from law-enforcement officers provided updates on the medical conditions for Emilius and Eaton.
If convicted of the charges against him, Walton could be sentenced to up to 16 years in prison.
