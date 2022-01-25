A Rutland man who is facing state and federal criminal charges, including shooting and killing his best friend in April at the Quality Inn, will remain free after a court hearing on Monday during which prosecutors asked that he be held without bail.
Kahliq Richardson, 18, pleaded not guilty in April in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of manslaughter in the death of Jonah Padiani, 19, of Rutland.
He was released from custody after his arraignment in the local court, but arrested by federal law enforcement officers hours later. He was charged in federal court with being a known drug user illegally possessing a firearm.
Richardson allegedly told police after his arrest in April that he had been using crack cocaine before shooting Pandiani. He told police they had been passing the gun back and forth when it went off and Pandiani was killed.
The federal court held Richardson in custody until September.
There have been no allegations of violations of his release from custody since then.
Judge John Pacht questioned Travis Weaver, a deputy state's attorney for Rutland County, about the state's reasons for requesting Richardson be held in jail pending the outcome of the case.
“This is a highly unusual case in that we have actually somebody who has been not in jail for one, two, three, four months, four and a half months, I think it is … under conditions which frankly, sound a lot like ours but they're more onerous. … Doesn't that make it hard for the state to get past the 'clear and convincing evidence' that there are no conditions that can reasonably (protect the public,)” he said.
Richardson also has a pending case for alleged domestic abuse against a woman with whom he had a relationship. The woman testified about her allegations of abuse during the hearing, but also acknowledged that since Richardson was served with a relief from abuse order in January 2021, he has not contacted her.
Weaver said one of the state's concerns was that Richardson was being released to the custody of his parents, Christy and Terrance Richardson, who are no longer married but share a home and the custody of Kahliq Richardson.
Terrance Richardson told the court he had found a gun in Kahliq's room about six weeks before Pandiani's death. He told the court he had said to his son that Kahliq needed to get rid of the gun, but said he assumed his son would listen and hadn't actually followed up.
He also said on April 3, the day of the shooting, he had gone to bed and didn't know where his son was until Kahliq Richardson came home the next morning.
“(Terrance Richardson) was aware that Kahliq had a gun. He didn't do very much at all to make sure that Kahliq got rid of the gun. He didn't follow up with where Kahliq had gotten the gun. At the same time, (Terrance) was aware there was a (relief from abuse order) served against (Kahliq). He indicated that he didn't read that (order) even though it's in clear, bold language that the person subject to the (order) is violating federal law by possessing the gun. On the night in April when the shooting occurred, I think it actually describes the very situation that the state is now worried about. What happens if Terrance Richardson loses track of where Kahliq Richardson is?” he said.
Pacht said that he has “hope” that Terrance Richardson's “eyes are at least open much wider than they were in January, February, March.”
As an example, Pacht asked about a job in Rutland that Kahliq Richardson was supposed to start on Monday. Terrance and Kahliq Richardson gave different answers when asked about how Kahliq would get to and from work. Pacht said that kind of information would have to be clear to everyone in the Richardson family as the case is pending.
“Mr. Richardson, it's not helpful to your son to look at him with rose-colored glasses. I think it's fair to say that one might have been able to say if your son had these issues back in (2010 to 2012,) that when you see a firearm in the house, the more prudent thing would be, you make sure he doesn't have access to it, if you know there is some maturity issues that he has. I'm sure that you've thought about that some in the months since April 3,” he said.
Terrance Richardson said he understood.
Pacht said “another significant factor” in the court's decision was that Kahliq Richardson was on global positioning system monitoring as part of his federal release from custody.
Kahliq's father said his son had successfully completed treatment at Crossroads in Essex Junction.
Terrance Richardson also told the court about what happened the day after Pandiani’s death.
“He came home. Like I said, he was hysterical. I was trying to get him to tell me what happened, and he told me that he accidentally shot his best friend. Obviously, I was shocked at that initially too. Myself and his mother spent that time trying to calm him down because he was in hysterics,” he said.
