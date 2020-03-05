A Maple Street man is being held without bail after police said he pointed a gun at two people who tried to intervene Saturday while he was allegedly assaulting a woman on Maple Street.
Timothy Millette, 37, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault.
Millette was ordered held without bail.
The charges against Millette are based on an affidavit written by Detective Cpl. Eric Morgano, a member of the Rutland City Police Department’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Morgano said police received a call on Saturday, around 10:45 p.m. about a man pointing a gun at a woman in the area of Maple Street.
After speaking with several witnesses, as well as Millette, police concluded that Millette and the woman were driving in his truck which crashed into a bush on Maple Street. Millette and the woman reported no injuries from the crash, but got out of the truck and argued.
Witnesses, including the woman, said Millette hit the woman several times. One witness, a man who lives on Maple Street, went outside to tell Millette not to put his hands on the woman again.
Millette allegedly took out a silver Sig Sauer 9mm pistol, which he had in the truck before the crash, and pointed it at the man.
In a statement, the witness said he saw Millette, whom he does not know, hit the woman an estimated three times.
“I ask the girl if she was OK. He said, ‘Mind your own (expletive) business.’ I stepped off my stairs and said, ‘No, you keep your hands off her.’ He started toward me and said, ‘What, you want some?’ So I said, ‘Yes, if you try putting hands on her.’ I proceeded toward him as I brought up my hands. He was about 10 feet away and pulled a Silver or Crown, what looked to be a 9mm and cocked it and pointed it at me. Said, ‘What’s up?’ I stopped, walked backward and instructed my father to retrieve my weapon inside. That’s when he started running down the road,” the witness wrote.
Another Maple Street woman gave police a statement that supported the male witness’s account.
On Monday, Morgano spoke with the woman, according to the affidavit.
He said she told police the Saturday incident started after she and Millette were at The Venue, on Wales Street. She said Millette was “heavily intoxicated” and she decided they should leave after Millette “began calling several patrons at the bar the ‘N-word,’” the affidavit said.
The woman said she drove Millette’s truck because he was drunk, but during the drive, he called her a prostitute and accused her of performing sexual acts on customers at the spa where she works.
She said he hit her while she was turning from Pine Street onto Maple Street and then grabbed the steering wheel, causing the crash.
The woman said Millette punched her several times in the back of the head, both before and after the male witness tried to intervene.
However, Detective Ryan Ashe noted that he didn’t see any bruises while speaking with the woman.
Millette, in a Monday interview, told police it was the woman who jerked the steering wheel of his truck Saturday, which caused the truck to crash. He admitted he took the gun out of the truck after the crash, and it was loaded but said there was not a bullet in the chamber.
The affidavit said Millette acknowledged people on Maple Street were yelling at him but said he never pointed his gun at anyone.
According to Millette, the woman “became aggravated” at him and “started swatting her hands at him.”
The affidavit does not say whether Millette denied hitting the woman or didn’t address the accusation.
Morgano reported Millette said he hadn’t seen or spoken to the woman since the incident but admitted to sending her text messages.
The woman allowed police to take photos of text messages she allegedly got from Millette which included “Go Kill yourself,” “Cops know you were drivin BTW / and I’m totally gonna rat ya” and “You’re goin down.”
If convicted of all three charges, Millette could be sentenced to up to 7½ years in jail.
