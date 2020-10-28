CASTLETON - Vermont State Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault that took place July 28 at a local party.
According to a news release, Jacob A. Lorman, 19, of Rutland, was arraigned Monday in Rutland criminal court on a charge of sexual assault.
The release was sent at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, too late to obtain details from the court or information about what plea Lorman entered.
Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson, of the VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation from Troop B-East, Westminster, said the investigation of the alleged incident began on July 28.
The incident occurred during the overnight hours of July 27 into July 28 in Castleton in a field adjacent to Main Street.
“At the conclusion of this lengthy investigation, it was determined that … Lorman sexually assaulted an adult female acquaintance while attending a party, during the early morning hours of July 28,” the news release stated.
