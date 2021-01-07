A local man will serve at least 20 years in jail after pleading guilty Wednesday to the murder of a local woman in March 2019.
Alicia Harrington, 44, was found in her car parked on a Proctor road on March 6, 2019.
Shawn Michael Laplant, 30, of Rutland, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of second-degree murder.
He will not be sentenced until the Vermont Department of Corrections completes a pre-sentence investigation, as required by law in serious felony cases, ordered by Judge David Fenster, but State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy and attorney Chris Montgomery, who represents Laplant, filed a notice of plea agreement with the court that said there was agreement that the sentence would be a minimum of 20 years and a maximum term of life in prison.
Attorney Steve Howard, who represents Harrington’s husband, Jamie Harrington, attended the Wednesday hearing remotely with Jamie Harrington. He said his client planned to address the court during Laplant’s sentencing hearing.
On Wednesday, Kennedy described the facts she had planned to prove at trial to get a conviction in the case.
Kennedy said the investigation of the case started when Jamie Harrington called police on March 5, 2019, because his wife had not picked up their young son from an afterschool program which Jamie Harrington said was unusual for her.
Police searched for Alicia Harrington and found the last number on her cellphone was Laplant. Police spoke to Laplant later that day but he said he hasn’t had contact with Harrington for about a week.
On March 6, 2019, police got a tip about a body in a 2004 Subaru Impreza, owned by the Harringtons, on Florence Road in Proctor.
Police spoke to Laplant again, but he denied having seen her or having had a sexual relationship with her.
Vermont State Police found a cellphone conversation on Laplant’s phone that implied Harrington was on her way to Laplant’s home around 3:50 p.m. on March 5, 2019.
E.J. Cormier, a man who knows Laplant, told police on March 14, 2019, that he had talked to Laplant on March 8, 2019, and Laplant admitted he killed Harrington.
“According to Mr. Cormier, (Laplant) said he fought with Ms. Harrington for approximately 15 minutes in his residence and then choked her until her lips turned blue,” Kennedy said.
Laplant wrapped Harrington in a sleeping bag, took her to her car, drove the body to Proctor and then unwrapped her. He threw the keys into the woods, walked down the road a short way and threw the sleeping bag into a field.
Cormier told police where they could find a shoe and a sock Laplant had removed from Harrington.
Kennedy said Laplant told a woman who said Laplant told her he said to Harrington, “If I can’t have you, nobody can.”
Kennedy said DNA evidence was found during the investigation, including from fingernail clippings from Harrington’s right hand, which was consistent with Laplant’s DNA.
An autopsy determined Harrington most likely died of strangulation, and Kennedy said there were scratches on her neck.
An affidavit from 2019 said police searched Laplant’s phone and found several searches and sites visited including a page called, “Chloroform: How the ‘Knockout Drug’ Has Been Used to Murder Over the Last 25 Years”; a web search under the question, “If you inject gasoline, how long will it take to kill you?”; a search called, “Delete Your Google Account”; “What happens to someone if you inject chloroform into their neck?”; and “13 Signs You Are Being Used by a Woman Who’s Walking All Over You.”
Laplant agreed that he had committed the acts described by Kennedy.
Kennedy said that although the sentencing was not contested, she thought there was a “lot the court should see and hear.”
Montgomery added that he was calling two witnesses.
Although the attorneys asked for half a day for the sentencing, Fenster set it for a full day.
The Wednesday hearing was done remotely, including Laplant who appeared from jail, but he is expected to be present during the sentencing. Montgomery said he wouldn’t object if the state’s witnesses, which are expected to include Harrington’s family, appear remotely.
