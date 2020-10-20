A Rutland man who is a suspect in a Connecticut homicide was arrested by the Vermont State Police on Monday attempting to flee the United States on foot in Derby Line.
Corey Ramos, who now lives in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to the Vermont State Police, or VSP, agreed to be extradited back to Connecticut during a hearing in Orleans County criminal court on Tuesday.
On Monday, at 2:25 p.m., officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Interstate 91 Port of Entry in Derby Line notified the VSP that a fugitive, later identified as Ramos, had been apprehended at the border by Canadian authorities after attempting to flee the United States on foot.
Ramos was wanted in Connecticut on a $50,000 warrant for two counts of violating a protective order related to a former girlfriend, Jennifer Brelsford.
A VSP press release said Ramos also was wanted for questioning in connection with the Oct. 18 homicide of Brelsford who was killed at her home in Bridgeport.
Troopers learned that Ramos has ties to Rutland.
He has pending charges in Rutland County for three felony counts, sexual assault with no consent, second-degree unlawful restraint and obstruction of justice, and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault, for which Ramos pleaded not guilty in May.
Police said Ramos fled Connecticut following the homicide in a vehicle with a Vermont-registration, which was later found abandoned near the Vermont-Canada border.
The VSP and Rutland City Police Department had been actively looking for Ramos before his Monday arrest.
Following Ramos' apprehension by Canadian authorities, he was returned to the Port of Entry and the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, who contacted the VSP.
Troopers took Ramos into state custody on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice. Ramos was jailed without bail on Monday.
The VSP worked with the Bridgeport Police Department, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Rutland City Police Department, and Jennifer Barrett, Orleans County State’s Attorney on the Ramos case.
This story will be updated.
