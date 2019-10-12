ROCKINGHAM — A wanted Rutland man was apprehended on Friday after a trooper stopped to help a car pulled off the side of the road, police said.
Half an hour before midnight on Friday, troopers said they found Michael S. Hunter, 34, in a stationary car on the side of route 103 in Rockingham.
After investigation, troopers found there was a warrant out for Hunter’s arrest in New Hampshire, and police said Hunter was subsequently arrested and transported to the state police barracks in Westminster.
Hunter was later charged as a fugitive from justice and held at the Southern State Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail, and is scheduled to appear in Windham County criminal court on Monday, Oct. 14, police said.
