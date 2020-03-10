A Rutland man is being held without bail after being arraigned Monday for sexually assaulting a woman.
Andrew Beal, 46, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty in Rutland criminal court to one felony count each of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault of a vulnerable adult and lewd and lascivious conduct.
A news release from the Rutland City Police Department said a woman who knew Beal reported in October that he had sexually assaulted her after bringing her back to his apartment in Rutland.
Beal denied having a sexual relationship with the woman.
During the investigation, police requested an order from a judge to test Beal's DNA. After the request was granted, DNA tests were performed by the Vermont Forensic Laboratory.
The tests resulted in a positive match for Beal.
On Monday, around 10:45 a.m., detectives and patrol officers from the Rutland City Police Department, in conjunction with detectives from the Rutland County Special Investigations Units, arrested Beal.
During his arraignment, Beal was ordered held without bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.