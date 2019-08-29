A local man could be sentenced to 20 years in prison after a jury found him guilty Monday of having sexual contact with a 15-year-old in Rutland in 2015.
A Rutland criminal court jury found Mark Robertson, 58, of Rutland, guilty of sexual assault on a person younger than 16 after a two-day trial.
Attorney Mary Kay Lanthier, who represented Robertson, declined to comment after the verdict.
In a statement, Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy thanked the jury and the team at the Child First Advocacy Center, or CFAC, who investigated Robertson.
“This case highlights how intense ‘grooming’ behavior can be and how confusing that behavior can be to a 15-year-old child. This case also highlighted how challenging it can be for a victim to understand this behavior and how difficult it can be for them to discuss the resulting sexual abuse,” she said.
The affidavit in the case, written by Detective Edward Dumas, who investigated the case for CFAC, said investigators with the center and the Vermont Department for Children and Families, began looking into the case after getting a report from someone who had seen the teenager and Robertson interacting.
The report said the relationship between the teenager and “appeared more like a dating-type relationship.”
Robertson and the girl are not related, but Robertson had invited the girl’s father to bring his family and live at Robertson’s home.
Investigators said they learned Robertson bought the girl clothes, a car and a phone and paid for trips and a birthday party.
The girl told police that she had moved into Robertson’s bedroom before they had sexual contact.
While making his closing argument, Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Travis Weaver, who prosecuted the case, said the state was not accusing Robertson of physically forcing the girl into having sexual contact.
Weaver asked the jury to consider photos taken by police that showed the lives of the teenager and Robertson were “enmeshed” as they shared a bedroom together.
The girl testified on Tuesday and Weaver acknowledged she spent much of the time looking at the floor and mumbling responses. He asked the jury to consider why she hadn’t given more detail if her goal had been to get Robertson in trouble.
Lanthier addressed inconsistencies in the girl’s story that had changed from when she spoke to police in 2015 and testified on Tuesday.
Robertson’s trial was scheduled for four days but ended after two days.
A pre-sentence investigation and psycho-sexual evaluation of Robertson conducted by the Vermont Department of Corrections but the sexual assault charge carries a possible punishment of up to 20 years in jail.
