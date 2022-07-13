A Rutland man, who lives at the Econo Lodge on South Main Street, was arraigned on Monday in federal court on a charge that he made false statements to a gun seller, on June 22, to buy a gun he claimed was for himself, but he actually planned to pass on to another Rutland resident.
Leslie Harold Taylor Jr., 35, pleaded not guilty to the charge in the federal courtroom in Burlington.
He was ordered held in jail on June 30.
According to court records, Taylor agreed to buy a Glock 20 firearm from the Black Dog Shooting Supply, a federally-licensed firearms dealer, on North Main Street in Rutland on June 22 for Jaansher Gondal, 20, of Rutland. Gondal would not have been allowed to buy the gun because of his age.
An affidavit submitted by an FBI agent said Taylor, who is also known as “Bo,” told the staff at Black Dog the gun was for himself, but he planned to pass it along to Gondal.
Taylor allegedly bought the gun, which included two magazines and a box of 10 mm ammunition.
According to the FBI, Gondal and Taylor had previously attempted to buy a Smith & Wesson .357 Magnum on May 19 at the Gun Supply of Vermont on Route 30 in Bondville, a village in the town of Winhall.
The FBI affidavit said Gondal's family owns the Econo Lodge, and he works there. He allegedly told people he wanted a gun in case someone tried to rob the motel.
If convicted, Taylor and Gondal, who is scheduled to be arraigned today, could be sentenced to up to 10 years in jail.
