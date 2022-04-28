A local man was ordered held without bail on Monday after police said he threatened a relative with a knife on Sunday in Rutland.
Shane M. Duprey, 35, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty in Bennington criminal court to one felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon and one felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault.
The latter charge was modified because Duprey has a previous conviction for aggravated domestic assault. According to an affidavit filed in the case, Duprey was convicted of domestic assault and first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon in February 2018.
While Duprey was arraigned in Bennington, the case will be prosecuted in Rutland County.
Judge Cortland Corsones granted the request made by Ian Sullivan, chief deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County, to hold Duprey without bail.
The charges against Duprey are based on an affidavit written by Trooper Daniel St. Clair, of the Vermont State Police, who said he was assigned to respond to a family fight on Sunday around 7:35 p.m. in Rutland Town.
St. Clair said the dispatcher told him that during the call, a woman could be heard telling a man to leave because he had hit her and the dispatcher said there were indications the man had a knife at some point during the alleged incident although it was unclear whether he still had it.
St. Clair said when he got to the home, he spoke with Duprey, whom he knew from a previous law-enforcement encounter.
Duprey told police that earlier, he had gone to the home after returning from Rutland Regional Medical Center where he had gone for treatment after breaking his thumb. He admitted to yelling while inside the home but said it was because he was in pain because of his thumb.
Inside the home, St. Clair spoke with a 58-year-old woman who is one of Duprey’s family members. She said Duprey wanted her to give him some of her Tramadol pills. Tramadol is a synthetic opioid used as a painkiller.
The woman said she had contacted Duprey’s doctor to see if she could get permission to give Duprey a few of the pills until his prescription was filled. But she said Duprey started to make threats with a knife and shoved and kicked her.
St. Clair said when he asked the woman if Duprey hurt her, she said she was “OK” and “fine.”
However, the woman, who said Duprey abused drugs, said he also threatened her and other people in the home with a knife and told them he was going to hold them all captive.
A man who was in the home told the police that at one point Duprey said he “was going to get shot by the cops tonight.”
Another woman related to Duprey who was in the home told police that Duprey asked the first woman “if she wanted him to kill himself.”
The two women and the man told police they didn’t think they could leave the home because Duprey was holding the knife and telling them they were being held captive.
On Monday, attorney Mary Kay Lanthier, who represents Duprey, entered a not-guilty plea on Duprey’s behalf but said she would not contest, at that time, the state’s request to hold Duprey without bail.
Sullivan requested that Duprey be ordered not to have contact with any of the three people in the home during the alleged incident from Sunday. Corsones granted the request although he noted that Duprey would be in jail, at least for the short term.
A hearing will be scheduled to determine whether Duprey will be given a chance to be released pending the outcome of the case.
According to the Vermont Department of Corrections’ online offender locator, Duprey was being held in the Rutland jail as of Wednesday afternoon.
Both of the charges against Duprey are punishable by up to 15 years in jail if he’s convicted.
