A Rutland man is facing a felony charge after allegedly assaulting his landlord last year.
Todd Webster Sr., 51, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of aggravated assault.
Webster was released on Monday without bail but ordered not to abuse or harass and only to have contact with him for the purposes of Webster’s tenancy.
The charge is based on an affidavit written by Officer Oscar Menjivar, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said police were dispatched to a home in Kingsley Court around 5 p.m. on Sept. 16.
At the home, Menjivar said, police spoke to Hunter Hewett, 50, who said Webster pushed him to the ground.
“Hewett said (Webster) told him he was going to kill him a bunch of times as well,” Menjivar said in the affidavit.
Jennifer Mayotte, 44, who told police she was a witness, said Webster “jumped on and choked” Hewett.
Menjivar said he asked Hewett about what Mayotte said, and Hewett told police that Webster had jumped across the hood of Mayotte’s vehicle and choked him.
Webster told another Rutland City officer that Hewett has repeatedly threatened him. He said Hewett has called him and threatened to shoot and kill him.
“(Webster) said Hewett arrived at the residence today, ‘being a (expletive,)’ and got in his face,” the affidavit said.
Webster allegedly admitted he “gave Hewett a shove,” and told Hewett to get out of his face, Menjivar said in the affidavit.
Webster told police that Hewett asked the woman if she saw the incident.
“(Webster) said Hewett gets up from the ground and starts ‘running his (expletive) mouth again. (Webster) said he grabbed Hewett by the throat, slammed him to the ground and and held him on the ground,” the affidavit said.
Menjivar said he saw cellphone video of the incident. As he described it in the affidavit, the footage showed the men arguing, Webster shoving Hewett to the ground, the two men arguing further, as Webster stood over Hewett and then Webster walking away.
If Webster is convicted of the charge against him, he could be sentenced to up to 15 years in jail.
