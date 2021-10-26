A McKinley Avenue man pleaded not guilty on Monday to leaving the scene of a crash that killed a Rutland man on Route 4 in Mendon on March 11.
Dylan Gunnip, 27, of Rutland, was arraigned on Monday in Rutland criminal court on a felony charge of leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in a fatality.
Gunnip was released without bail and Judge David Fenster rejected a request from Travis Weaver, a deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County, that Gunnip be ordered not to drive.
Attorney Matthew Hart, who represents Gunnip, pointed out his client had known for several months that the police were investigating the crash and believed Gunnip might be involved. Police seized a Dodge Ram truck on March 15 that was registered to Gunnip, which they believe struck and killed Henry Miles, 54, of Rutland.
“He’s been driving, effectively. We’ve known about these charges, I think, for some time now, obviously since the vehicle was seized. He’s driven. He’s had no issues, has continued to drive, so I’m kind of suspect of why (a “no-driving” condition) is required now just because a charge has been formally brought, when nothing has changed as far as the actual reality of the situation of Mr. Gunnip’s driving as he did before,” Hart said.
Hart said he wouldn’t dispute limitations being placed on when and where Gunnip could drive and assured the court he understood the serious nature of the charge.
Weaver said the state was not willing to withdraw its request.
Fenster said there had been “no allegations that Mr. Gunnip’s operation of a motor vehicle, other than the alleged incident, has been concerning” but agreed to issue an order that Gunnip only drive for work purposes.
The charge against Gunnip is based on an affidavit written by Trooper Zachariah Shaughnessy, of the Vermont State Police, who said he was dispatched to Mendon around 9:30 p.m. March 11. He said he saw Miles, who was dead, lying on the double yellow line of Route 4.
An emergency medical technician pronounced Miles dead around 9:50 p.m.
Shaughnessy said police spoke to Miles’ girlfriend, Christy Clark, who said she had been with Miles at the time of the crash. She said she heard, but didn’t see the crash and told police nobody stopped or tried to help Miles.
Shaughnessy said police found what appeared to be a driver’s side external mirror they believed came from the vehicle that hit Miles.
The cause of death for Miles was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head and neck.
On March 15, Sgt. Robert Rider, of the Vermont State Police, spotted a Dodge Ram truck with a missing driver’s side mirror parked at Gunnip’s home. Police had determined the mirror found in Mendon had most likely come from a late-model Dodge Ram truck.
According to the affidavit, Gunnip agreed to speak with Rider in an interview that Rider recorded on his body-worn camera.
“Gunnip sounded incredibly nervous throughout the encounter with Sgt. Rider. He consistently stammered through his sentences and spoke his statements as if they were questions,” the affidavit said.
Gunnip told police the mirror on his truck had come off when he hit a deer. He told Rider he hadn’t reported the crash to police but had told his insurance company.
Rider and Shaughnessy both checked with the insurance company later and were told there had been no report made.
On March 16, police took the mirror from evidence storage and compared it to the Dodge Ram which had been seized. Shaughnessy said the mirror appeared to match the spot on the truck where the mirror would have been.
The Vermont Forensics Laboratory issued a report in June after examining the truck and the mirror which concluded the mirror had come from the truck. The same laboratory concluded in August that blood on the mirror had come from Miles.
After police got a warrant to look at location data for Gunnip’s cellphone, they learned the phone had been in Rutland and Killington on March 11 which matched with the police theory that Gunnip had been in Mendon.
If convicted of the charge against him, Gunnip could face a mandatory minimum penalty of one year in jail and a maximum term of 15 years.
