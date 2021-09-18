A local man was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of failure to comply with the sex offender registry.
Robert Scott III, 61, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty to the charges, which are all felonies. He was released but ordered by Judge David Fenster not to have contact with children and not to access the internet.
The investigation was initiated when the Vermont-Internet Crimes Against Children (VT-ICAC) Task Force received CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone was uploading what was suspected to be images of child sexual-abuse materials, commonly referred to as “child pornography,” on the social media platform Facebook.
Police have accused Scott of being the source of the images.
Scott is also accused of failing to update his information to the Vermont Sex Offender Registry. The affidavit in the case said he was convicted of lewd and lascivious conduct in 2009 in Rutland County.
The charges brought against Scott are the result of a criminal investigation that include executing warrants to search his home and online data conducted on Tuesday by law-enforcement officers with VT-ICAC.
The task force includes staff from the office of Attorney General T.J. Donovan and officers from Homeland Security Investigations and the Vermont State Police. The Rutland City Police Department also provided assistance.
The two crimes for which Scott was arraigned are punishable by up to five years in prison, for each of the three counts if he is convicted.
