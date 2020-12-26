A Pine Street man is facing a felony charge after police said he assaulted a woman at his home Dec. 20.
John F. Swan, 52, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland criminal court to one felony count of second-degree aggravated domestic assault and one misdemeanor count of violating a court order.
According to police, Swan had been ordered July 1 not to have contact with the woman he is accused of assaulting. The assault charge in the case was modified because the alleged assault happened while Swan was under a court order that had been created to protect the woman.
The charges against Swan are based on an affidavit written by Officer Misty Klementowski, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said police were dispatched to Pine Street around 2:50 a.m. Dec.20 for a report of a family fight.
Klementowski said a dispatcher for the Rutland City Police Department told her police had been called by a woman asking that Swan be removed from the Pine Street home because “he was not supposed to be there, and they were having a dispute over blankets.” Also, the dispatcher told responding officers that the dispute might have become physical.
The affidavit said the dispatcher confirmed, before officers arrived, that Swan was under a court order to stay at least 300 feet from the woman.
Klementowski said when she got to the home and spoke to the woman, she saw the woman had a small cut on her nose, just under her eye.
The woman told police Swan had been drinking on Dec. 20. She said he had moved out to Proctor after being placed on a court order but she said she was “trying to make it work” with Swan.
The woman said she had gone out because Swan was drinking and when she returned, he further broke a door that the woman said was already broken. She told Klementowski that was when she had gotten the cut on her nose.
When Klementowski spoke to Swan, he acknowledged the court order but said the Pine Street apartment was his and claimed the woman “steals his things when he is not there and sells it at crack houses,” the affidavit said.
Klementowski said Swan did not seem to be under the influence of alcohol when she talked with him.
Swan was arrested for allegedly violating his court-ordered conditions of release from custody and taken to the RCPD station by another officer. Klementowski said she then spoke with the woman again about the cut on her nose.
The woman said she and Swan had argued when she came home because he said she had been gone too long. She said he trapped her against a wall and pointed in her face and one of his fingers caused the cut.
The woman told police the cut “stung and burned,” but she declined to give police a written statement.
Klementowski provided a supplemental affidavit that said around 5:45 p.m. Dec. 20, Swan was still in the lobby of the police station and his phone was ringing. She said Swan showed her the phone and the incoming call was from the woman who had reported the alleged assault.
Swan was released without bail after his Monday arraignment but ordered not to abuse or harass the woman.
According to the police scanner, the woman called police Wednesday about Swan.
RCPD Chief Brian Kilcullen confirmed Thursday that a complaint had been received. He said officers investigated but no charges were filed as a result of the Wednesday incident.
If Swan is convicted of the two charges against him, he could be sentenced to up to 5½ years.
