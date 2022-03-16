A local man is being held in jail after police accused him of pointing a muzzleloader at a woman in Rutland on Feb. 28.
Brian A. Booska, 46, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty on March 2 in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon.
A second felony charge of second-degree aggravated domestic assault was filed against Booska but no probable cause was found for the charge.
The charge against Booska is based on an affidavit written by Officer Misty Klementowski, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said she was dispatched to the Traverse Place apartments on Feb. 28 around 10:20 a.m.
A 38-year-old woman had told police that Booska had threatened her with a muzzleloader and then left and drove off in a sport utility vehicle.
The woman met Klementowski outside of her apartment and told the officer that Booska had allegedly assaulted her about a week before. She said she didn’t report that incident.
She said that on Feb. 28, Booska was supposed to give her a ride to the hospital but she said he “woke up very angry.” She said she asked Booska to take her to the hospital and sit with her but he refused.
According to the woman, Booska went to his room, got a muzzleloader and pointed it at her. She told Klementowski she could see his finger pulling the trigger.
“(The woman) said she did not know how the muzzleloader did not go off with how she was seeing him pulling the trigger,” the affidavit said.
The affidavit did not see what ended the alleged incident but the woman said he got into a Ford Escape and drove off.
The affidavit said the woman told police Booska assaulted her on Feb. 13.
During that alleged incident, according to the woman, Booska punched her dog, Hooch, a 4-year-old pit bull, in the head.
“(The woman) said when Booska punched Hooch, Hooch yelped and ran over to her, shaking his head as if it hurt him and sat down next to her,” Klementowski wrote in the affidavit.
Klementowski said she looked at Booska’s Vermont criminal history and noted two convictions in 2004 for domestic assault, one in April and one in December. She said there were also several convictions for violating abuse prevention orders.
An officer with the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department took Booska into custody in Proctor later on Feb. 28. Klementowski said the officer told her that when Booska was being taken to the Rutland City Police station, he said he never pointed a muzzleloader at the woman although the officer never mentioned a muzzleloader.
Booska agreed to speak with Klementowski, the affidavit said. She said he told her that the woman had told him she been having suicidal thoughts involving the muzzleloader so he got it and was removing it for her safety.
Booska told police he never pointed the muzzleloader at the woman but she told him “she was going to get him in trouble.”
However, Klementowski said Booska would not tell her where he had taken the muzzleloader and said it was “with a friend so no one would have it.”
The affidavit said Booska acknowledged he told the woman he wouldn’t take her to the hospital, but later told her he would. He said he left the apartment without the woman.
Asked about the allegations of an incident on Feb. 13, Booska cited his previous charges of domestic assault and said when he gets into arguments with the woman “he leaves so she doesn’t try to get him in trouble.”
Klementowski said she asked about the woman’s allegation that he had punched Hooch and Booska denied it, saying he would “punch the wall before he would ever punch Hooch or (the woman.)”
Judge David Fenster ordered Booska be held without bail until his arraignment.
According to the Vermont Department of Corrections online inmate locator, Booska was in the Rutland jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
If convicted of the charge against him, Booska could be sentenced to up to 15 years in jail.
