A local man is facing five years in jail after police said he blocked a woman from leaving during a drunken fight on Monday at a Main Street motel.
John H. Angel, 42, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Bennington criminal court to a felony charge of second-degree unlawful restraint.
Angel was released without bail but ordered not to have contact with the woman who reported the alleged incident to police.
The case was arraigned in Bennington County court but will be prosecuted in Rutland County.
The charge is based on an affidavit written by Cpl. Elizha Heter, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said police were dispatched to the Econo Lodge on South Main Street on Saturday around 6 p.m. for a report of two people fighting in the parking lot.
A person who called police said there was a man and woman arguing and described the woman. The caller said the man had not been physical with the woman but noted that he was “beating on (the woman’s) car with his fists.”
At the motel, police spoke to the two people. Heter said she spoke to Angel and he told her that he and the woman had been involved in a relationship for about two years. He admitted they had been arguing but said he had only hit the car and not the woman, according to the affidavit.
Another Rutland City officer, Sgt. Elias Anderson, spoke with the woman. He said she had described the incident the same way, but said she believed she was safe with Angel.
Heter said she tried to explain to Angel that he needed to calm down and stop arguing with the woman. She said he was “argumentative” and continued yelling at the woman before she and Anderson left. She said the officers recommended they separate for a time until Angel “cooled down.”
Around 7:35 p.m., there was another call about arguing in the room where Angel and the woman were staying.
When police returned, the woman was in the parking lot, breathing heavily, shaking and crying, Heter said.
The woman said Angel had held up his fist at one point in the incident and she feared for her life.
She said she wanted to leave the room but he stood in front of the door and wouldn’t let her out.
“(The woman) said she asked (Angel) to move and he told her to shut up, stop making a scene and that she wasn’t leaving the room,” Heter wrote in the affidavit.
Heter said she and Anderson spoke to Angel. He denied he had stopped the woman from leaving but later said both of them had been drinking and he wanted to stop her from leaving and driving anywhere.
However, Heter said the woman agreed to give police an evidentiary breath sample. The result was 0.00%, the affidavit stated.
When Angel gave police a breath sample around 8:35 p.m., the result was 0.21% blood alcohol content which is 2.65 times the legal limit of 0.08% for driving in Vermont.
Heter took photos of the damage to the woman’s car and cited Angel for unlawful mischief. Angel was charged instead with a felony count of unlawful restraint and not charged for damaging the car.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
