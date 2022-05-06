A Rutland man is facing felony charges after police said he prevented a woman from leaving his home for four hours after they had an argument on Sunday.
The woman also accused Dominick Simpson, 28, of slapping, hitting and choking her.
Simpson pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and a felony count of first-degree unlawful restraint in a way that put a person at risk of serious injury.
Simpson was held without bail.
In August 2018, Simpson pleaded guilty to a felony charge of second-degree unlawful restraint. The victim in that case was a different woman than the woman who spoke to police about the more recent allegations.
After Simpson pleaded guilty in 2018, he was placed on probation for a term that was set to expire in August. On Monday, he was arraigned not just on the new allegations but on a charge of violating the terms of his probation from the 2018 case.
The newest charges were based on an affidavit written by Officer Jared Dumas, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said a caller had reported a woman trying to escape from her boyfriend on Campbell Road. Dumas said when he reached the area at 7:30 a.m., he was flagged down by a man who directed him to the woman.
The woman said she didn’t want to talk to police so Dumas left, but around 11:30 a.m., he was contacted by staff at the emergency department at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Dumas said he spoke with the woman at the hospital.
She told him that she and Simpson had been out the night before at the Alley where Simpson was performing as a DJ and she told him about a man she thought was attractive. She said she believed Simpson was upset, but the situation escalated when they went to his home, and he wouldn’t let her leave.
“(Simpson) restrained (the woman) by holding her arms and her neck so she could not leave. (The woman) attempted to get away from (Simpson) by slapping at his hands and biting his arm at one point but was unable to get away. For the next four hours, (Simpson) would not allow (the woman) to leave the apartment,” the affidavit said.
The woman told police that Simpson “repeatedly” slapped, hit and choked her. She said he watched her when she had to use the bathroom which she believed was so that she “could not escape.”
Dumas said he observed injuries like a bruise on her right cheek, swelling to her left eye, scratches to her nose and an imprint on her neck where Dumas said it appeared the woman had been choked.
The woman said she believed Simpson was going to kill her. In a statement, the woman said Simpson told her several times he was going to kill her and told her that “all women are pieces of (expletive) and deserved this.” She said he also threatened her with sexual violence.
According to the woman, she got away from Simpson and ran, barefoot, about 1,100 feet to a friend’s home where Dumas had spoken to her when he had gone to Campbell Road earlier.
Dumas said he took Simpson into custody at his home around 5 p.m. Sunday. He said Simpson declined to answer questions.
In the 2018 case, police said a woman told them she had tried to meet Simpson at the Alley on June 9, 2018 but didn’t see him there.
The second woman said when she saw Simpson on the porch near his home later, he seemed to be angry with her because he hadn’t seen her at the bar. She said he dragged her into his home although she physically resisted.
She said once they were inside, he held her down dug his nails into her face and “hit her head off the floor two times.”
The woman said during the incident, she told him she wanted to end the relationship. She said he later left her alone, and she was able to leave.
On June 9, 2018, police spoke with Simpson who admitted the woman had told police the truth about the incident.
For the newest charges, Simpson could be sentenced to up to 15 years in jail for either charge if he is convicted.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.